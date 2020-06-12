ARCADIA - The passenger of a car was killed late Thursday night when the driver reportedly attempted to avoid an alligator in a road near Arcadia, authorities said.
The crash happened at 10:41 p.m. at State Road 70 East and Lowe Avenue, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The victim, identified as a 23-year-old man from Myakka City, was in an eastbound car driven by a 20-year-old Bradenton man.
Their names were not given.
"An alligator, crossing State Road 70 East from south to north, traveled into the path of travel of (the vehicle,)" the report states.
The driver swerved the car to the left and lost control, ultimately crossing the median, westbound lanes, rotating as it went off the north shoulder of the highway into a ditch of water and striking a tree.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
Both occupants were wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
