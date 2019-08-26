NORTH PORT — Checkpoints along U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail over the weekend inconvenienced motorists along the busy route, but also took four alleged drunken drivers off the road.
The Florida Highway Patrol set up the checkpoints late Saturday evening and manned them into early morning Sunday.
North Port police assisted in the sobriety checkpoints.
The FHP reported four motorists arrested on DUI charges and Josh Taylor, North Port Police spokesman, also reported that one other arrest was made while checking vehicles.
The operation was part of "Operation Saturation," which put extra police on the roadways and highways on Saturday and Sunday.
Highway checkpoints were set up in many Southeastern Florida counties, including Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Hardee and Highlands counties. Police were checking for impaired motorists, license violations and unsafe equipment.
More roadblocks are planned for later in the summer, authorities said.
