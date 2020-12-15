VENICE - Florida Highway Patrol has identified the suspect in a Charlotte County hit-and-run that landed a South Venice man in the hospital.
Troopers say they are searching for Joseph Borisovich Dolbun, 22, of North Port.
Dolbun is a hired vehicle transporter who lives in North Port.
On the evening of Nov. 16, a white sedan driving south on U.S. 41 near the Sarasota County line lost control of the car, crossed the median into the northbound lanes and collided with a motorcycle that was traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Dahlgren Avenue, troopers say.
The motorcyclist, Jon Shrock, 33, of South Venice who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
The driver of the white sedan made a U-turn on northbound U.S. 41 and fled the scene on Dahlgren Avenue, troopers say.
After a lengthy investigation, troopers said they located the vehicle, a white Honda Accord, at a Marco Island home on Dec. 3.
Investigators determined that the Honda had no obvious damage to the front and had been repaired.
A transporter company was reportedly hired to drive the car from the owner's Pennsylvania home on Nov. 12 to the Marco Island residence. It was returned to the owner on Nov. 19 with no obvious damage, troopers say.
FHP said to news media Tuesday that the Honda Accord was the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, and troopers are searching for Dolbun, the alleged driver of the car.
Dolbun was arrested by the North Port Police Department in September of 2018 after he reportedly backed into another vehicle in a parking lot and fled the scene, according to an arrest report. He's also been arrested on battery and larceny charges, court records show.
Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477.
