VENICE — According to Venice Human Resources Director Alan Bullock, the city will see a “wave of retirements” through the end of the year.
The leading edge of the wave will be visible next week, as Tuesday’s City Council agenda includes two retirement recognitions and a request for the approval of a new fire chief.
The departures by retirement of Judy Gamel, City Manager Ed Lavalee’s executive assistant, John Short, a mechanic in the Utilities Department, and Fire Chief Shawn Carvey will create three of an anticipated 36 vacancies Human Resources Director Alan Bullock reported on at Wednesday’s budget workshop.
Lavallee is proposing to replace Carvey with Deputy Chief Frank Giddens by an internal promotion that creates another opening. He’s seeking the City Council’s approval of the move.
But another 16 retirements are in the works, including City Clerk Lori Stelzer, Police Chief Tom Mattmuller, Building Official Greg Schneider and Controller Joe Welch.
Resignations, promotions, transfers, new hires and two probationary terminations make up the rest of the openings.
Some departing employees have had a long career with the city and have reached retirement age. Carvey has been with the city for 25 years, Stelzer more than 30.
There are also some people who are just looking to make a change after a year of living with a pandemic, Bullock said.
“Now that COVID has kind of drawn to a close, people are reassessing their situation and saying, ‘OK, so I’ve got a new perspective on life. What happens next?’” he said.
The exodus may help the city financially, Bullock said, because people are usually at the top of their pay scale when they retire and are replaced by someone earning less.
However, any saving may be offset by needing to offer higher pay and benefits to hire for hard-to-fill positions, he said.
There will be many applications for the position of Lavallee’s assistant, he said, but openings in the Building Division that only licensed people qualify for can go unfilled for long periods because of a shortage of qualified applicants.
There are three such vacancies currently, Schneider told the Council.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• hear first reading of an ordinance abolishing the Construction Board of Adjustment and Appeals and amending other code provisions related to the board.
• hear first reading of an ordinance establishing the Rustic Oaks Community Development District.
• consider a preliminary plat petition to change some lot sizes in the Milano Planned Unit Development, resulting in an increase of 14 lots.
• consider authorizing a study of historical preservation incentives, including a survey of local property owners to determine their interest and projected costs.
• discuss creating term Limits for board members consistent with City Council term limits.
• recognize Paul Joyce, police Marine Patrol officer, for 30 years of service.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, in Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda, with instructions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
