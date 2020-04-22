SARASOTA — It is time for the 22nd annual Sarasota Film Festival, one of the biggest events on the Suncoast each year.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the good news is that the show will go on — virtually.
The film festival will run from April 27 through May 3, roughly a month later than originally scheduled and online rather than in various venues in Sarasota.
The bad news is that you will have to make your own popcorn and substitute butter for that yellow stuff they use in movie theaters.
“We are thrilled to bring the power of storytelling to the Sarasota community with an online film festival and select programming from our curated 2020 program,” said Mark Famiglio, chairman and president of the Sarasota Film Festival. “During this time, supporting the arts of our local community is a priority and we hope audiences can find solace in this festival and engage with the films in our lineup.”
While there will be no mingling with the stars at events at Sarasota Yacht Club, Florida Studio Theatre, the Sarasota Opera House nor any red carpet events, there will be plenty of films to see — in the comfort of your own home.
This first-ever virtual film festival will include feature films, documentaries, short films, student films, conversations and several live events such as conversations with actors. directors and filmmakers and more.
Online viewers will be able to vote for the best feature-length film. A jury of local and national judges (yet to be announced) will select winners in the shorts and student categories.
Examples of films to be shown this year include:
“The Dog Doc,” about veterinary medical doctor Marty Goldstein, who is considered a founding father of integrative veterinary medicine; “Dream Horse” starring Toni Collette, “The Last Shift” directed by Andrew Cohn and starring Richard Jenkins; and “The Artist’s Wife “directed by Tom Dolby with Bruce Dern as its star.
A fully detailed lineup of the festival, including costs, will be available online with additions likely to be added even as the festival progresses.
Consider that this is a first for the festival and a huge undertaking to convert so many films and events for online viewing. The complete schedule may not be completed until opening day, if then. Keep checking sarasotafilmfestival.com
Tickets can be purchased and films viewed through the Sarasota Film Festival app available for download in the app store or the Film Festival website.
PRINCIPAL SPONSORS OF THE FESTIVAL
The festival is presented with the support of various sponsors and partners from the Sarasota community including: Famiglio Family, Amicus Foundation, 332 Cocoanut, Moon & Co Eyewear, Sage Restaurant, Sack Family, Wallack Family Fund, Sarasota County Film & Entertainment Office, New College, Ringling College, Gates Construction, DSDG architects, BMW/Lamborghini of Sarasota, Embassy Suites-Hilton as well as granting organization Sarasota County Tourist Development Cultural/Arts and the Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.
