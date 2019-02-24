Four citizen groups in Charlotte County want you to see a 2017 film made by a Chinese dissident about the global refugee crisis.
Those groups raised money to bring a film called “Human Flow” by Chinese artist Ai WeiWei — who was once labelled the world’s most powerful artist — to Charlotte County.
The 140 minute film will be shown for free Saturday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m., at the Mid-County Public Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., in Port Charlotte
Called “strangely beautiful” by a New York Times critic, the film travels to 23 countries to witness what the artist and others have called the largest refugee crisis since World War II. An estimated 65 million people worldwide have been forced to leave their homes due to famine, war and climate change.
“It’s going to be a challenge that the world is shrinking, and people from different cultures and different religions are going to have to live with each other,” a narrator states in the film.
Ai WeiWei has said he was compelled to make this film in part due to his own childhood experience of displacement. During the Cultural Revolution, the Chinese government exiled his family in 1958 because it considered his father anti-communist. They lived in a cave for five years.
Ai went on to become a successful artist in China. He was the artist behind the bird’s nest design of the Beijing National Stadium for the 2008 Olympics — a government monument he later said he regretted helping to create. Due to his criticism of his government, he was arrested and detained for 81 days. A few years ago, he was allowed to travel again. He made the film while living in Germany, and with funding from backers there.
The groups who are sponsoring the event include the Immigrant Justice Committee of the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, Indivisible Action of Southwest Florida, the Hispanic American Citizens Council and the Democratic Hispanic Caucus.
Why see this film?Immigration Justice Committee member Laura Anderson said the film helped her to understand the struggle of the many immigrants she meets in Charlotte County, from her Russian neighbors to hospital employees who helped her sister, to people with foreign accents who serve her in grocery stores.
“While I hear stories in the news, they are really just snippets of disconnected information and this movie connected for me, cause and effect, made the story compelling, and made the migrants human,” she said.
“Because of the Human Flow movie I have much more compassion for the hardships all of these people face because they were not born in this country,” Anderson added. “I don’t know their stories but I know all of them have gone through the process of finding a new home.”
