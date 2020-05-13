Sarasota Opera House

The Sarasota Opera House glows in the evening night after night, especially during opera season,

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA OPERA

We realize that the world has been changing rapidly around us, but it’s also good to know that some things don’t change —like our love for live opera.

Year in, year out, opera lovers from all around the world who share that love, have come to Florida’s beautiful Suncoast to experience the thrill of live opera right here in Sarasota. And next season, we will continue our decades’ tradition of bringing great favorites side by side with rare gems.

The 2020 Fall Opera Season

Mozart’s "Don Giovanni"

Dean Burry’s "The Hobbit" — A Sarasota Youth Opera Production 

The 2021 Winter Opera Festival

Puccini’s "Tosca"

Donizetti’s "The Daughter of the Regiment"

Bizet’s "The Pearl Fishers"

Verdi’s "Attila"

So join us, now more than ever, to experience world-class opera in the theater that Musical America has called “one of the finest venues for opera in America.”

Go to sarasotaopera.org to explore all tha the coming season has to offer and to renew a subsription or purchase a new subscription.

As you select your subscription, remember to add one or both of the fall offerings, Mozart's "Don Giovanni" or "The Hobbit" or any of Sarasota Opera's talks, concerts, or special events to the shopping cart.

To speak to someone, call the opera's patron services line at 941-326-1300 or sand an email to: boxoffice@sarasotaopera.org.

Please note: For everyone's safety, the Box Office is currently phone, online and email only — no walk-ins.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments