VENICE — The budget has been on the mind of City Council members since it became apparent that the coronavirus pandemic would have a major impact on the economy.
What they'll hear from Finance Director Linda Senne on Tuesday is that Venice is well positioned into the next fiscal year to ride out the downturn.
Halfway through FY2019-20, revenues are mostly at or above 50% of the projected annual amount, according to her financial management report, and the few sources below that mark are close to it or involve smaller dollar amounts.
The city's major source of General Fund revenue is property taxes, 95% of which have already been collected for this year, she wrote. And valuations for FY2020-21 were set in January, so any impact from a drop in property values would be at least a year away.
Venice doesn't collect user fees or a tourist development tax, two sources of revenue that have taken a "big hit" in other cities, she wrote.
She's projecting a decrease in utility service taxes, franchise fees, intergovernmental revenues (mainly sales tax) and other miscellaneous revenue but altogether estimates the General Fund will be down just $263,000 from the budgeted amount.
She also sees a "dip" in the city's unassigned fund balance of about $400,000, to $11.9 million by Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. City policy requires the fund to hold at least three months of operating expenses — $8.5 million for this fiscal year.
"Excess reserves can cover additional temporary losses," she wrote.
Other business
Having had two simplified meetings on the Zoom platform, the City Council will take its online game to the next level Tuesday by conducting a virtual public hearing on an annexation.
The land in question is two parcels in North Venice totaling about 80 acres, planned to be developed as the Palencia community. It would have 203 units comprising single-family homes and paired villas.
The annexation petition was approved on first reading pre-COVID-19 and is up for a final vote Tuesday.
The Council is also scheduled to:
• vote on ordinances dealing with homeless people, revising the city's purchasing procedures and creating the Laurel Road Community Development District.
• hear first reading of a budget amendment ordinance.
• consider a resolution replacing the city's Bravo for Ultimate Service employee recognition program with the Presidents Program.
• discuss the external appearance of vacant buildings downtown.
The Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 28. The complete agenda, with backup materials, is at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header, where you can watch the meeting online.
The agenda also has instructions for connecting to the meeting by telephone or ZOOM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.