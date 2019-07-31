Michele Strickland

Want to learn more about Florida-Friendly gardens, composting or citrus trees? Need a plant or insect identified?

Homeowners can receive free research-based lawn, landscape and pest management help at the Elsie Quirk library from the University of Florida through the Master Gardener program.

Master Gardeners are folks who have completed training as volunteer educators in the Horticulture Program from the University of Florida. They visit the Elsie Quirk Library every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon to educate and provide information about planning and maintaining landscapes with an emphasis on environmental stewardship.

This is a federal-state-county partnership between the Sarasota County Extension Service and the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. UF/IFAS is dedicated to developing knowledge in agriculture, human and natural resources and the life sciences, and making that information accessible.

If you would be interested in becoming a Master Gardener volunteer in Sarasota County, call 941-861-9900 for more information.

For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.

