ENGLEWOOD — Marie Laforge may be best known in Englewood for the culinary delights at her Mango Bistro on West Dearborn Street.
But locals can now see expressions of Laforge’s artistic vision on display until May 27 in the Mangrove Gallery of the Englewood Art Center at 350 S. McCall Road.
Originally from France, where she studied graphic arts and advertising in Paris, Laforge discovered how a camera could frame “the extraordinary in the ordinary.”
She took up street photography, taking walks and photographing what she saw.
She still goes for walks, but instead of people, she often finds herself enlightened by nature.
A photo of a blue heron taking off at Stump Pass Beach caught the attention of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The photo, entitled “Water Dancer,” captured the blue heron just at it started taking off from the shallows.
Laforge doesn’t lug around burdensome cameras and lens and other photographic equipment. Instead, her iPhone serves her well.
“I always have my tool in my pocket,” Laforge said. “I can always capture the moment.”
Describing her process, Laforge wrote, “Part of the limitations of the iPhone are, in my opinion, what make my photos more fun in the sense that I have to overcome the lack of advance features from the camera itself by post-processing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.