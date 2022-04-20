ENGLEWOOD — Marie Laforge may be best known in Englewood for the culinary delights at her Mango Bistro on West Dearborn Street.

But locals can now see expressions of Laforge’s artistic vision on display until May 27 in the Mangrove Gallery of the Englewood Art Center at 350 S. McCall Road.

Originally from France, where she studied graphic arts and advertising in Paris, Laforge discovered how a camera could frame “the extraordinary in the ordinary.”

She took up street photography, taking walks and photographing what she saw.

She still goes for walks, but instead of people, she often finds herself enlightened by nature.

A photo of a blue heron taking off at Stump Pass Beach caught the attention of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The photo, entitled “Water Dancer,” captured the blue heron just at it started taking off from the shallows.


Laforge doesn’t lug around burdensome cameras and lens and other photographic equipment. Instead, her iPhone serves her well.

“I always have my tool in my pocket,” Laforge said. “I can always capture the moment.”

Describing her process, Laforge wrote, “Part of the limitations of the iPhone are, in my opinion, what make my photos more fun in the sense that I have to overcome the lack of advance features from the camera itself by post-processing.”

Laforge’s work can be found on www.marielaforge.com.

The Englewood Art Center is part of the continuing studies division of Ringling College of Art and Design. The center focuses on education programs, exhibitions and other events.

The center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays. For more information, visit ringling.edu/eac, call 941-474-5548 or email eac@ringling.edu.

