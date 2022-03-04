NORTH PORT — Fire trucks and rescue vehicles sped to the Warm Mineral Springs Motel for a fire Thursday afternoon.
The call came in at 5:03 p.m., and within seconds, smoke was billowing from the building. Three trucks had arrived and several other emergency vehicles were on their way.
The building, at 12596 Tamiami Trail, is just outside of North Port. By the time firefighters were able to put out the flames, at least two of the rooms and the lobby were damaged.
Trina Jackson watched as fire burned just a few rooms down from where she and her husband have been living since June.
“I grabbed my (service) dog Poppi and left the room when I heard screaming,” Jackson said. “I heard four or five popping sounds. It was like a gun was going off.”
Jackson called her husband, who was at work, and told him she wasn’t sure if they had a place to stay now.
“We moved here in June and couldn’t find an affordable house to rent or buy,” she said. “We’ve been staying at the hotel ever since. I really hope we can stay because there’s no damage to our room.”
Jackson said the people staying in the room where the fire began were there for at least two days.
“They were fighting ever since they got there,” she said. “They fought all day yesterday and again today. It was pretty bad.”
According to Josh Taylor, spokesperson for North Port, six fire trucks responded with two battalion trucks, one from the city and the other from Sarasota County.
“Two rooms sustained heavy damage and a third one had less,” he said, adding North Port was first on scene and put out the fire. “There appears to be some damage to the lobby area too.”
No one was hurt in the blaze. A maintenance worker yelled for the guests to get out including some with children and one in a wheelchair. No one was injured.
While firefighters were on scene, North Port Police searched for a man who reportedly ran from the scene of the fire.
The man ran across Tamiami Trail to Duck Key, a deed-restricted community off Pan American Boulevard, and was reportedly banging on doors. The man jumped in the nearby canal.
A few minutes later, North Port Police pulled him out. He was argumentative then later taken by ambulance.
Taylor said the cause of the fire was unknown at press time, however, it will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
MOTEL IS HISTORIC
Warm Mineral Springs Motel opened at 12597 S. Tamiami Trail in 1958. It was instantly classic, geometric and 1950s deco, glass walls, special and exciting, according to those reviewing the structure designed by Victor Lundy.
The American Institute of Architects, in fact, selected it for recognition in 1958. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
And the place at night radiated light and energy, like a spaceship along the busy Tampa/Miami highway in those days before Interstate 75.
But it was a nearby mineral spa that really brought guests, especially eastern Europeans.
The Warm Mineral Springs Park, now run by North Port, also retains some 1950s architecture. It was more touristy then, like a circus, a destination. Many using the spa rested at the quirky Warm Mineral Springs Motel, which retains its deco front desk in a glass-encased lobby.
