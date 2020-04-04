A fire that burned for hours in a grassy area next to Southwest Florida International Airport Friday has been contained — though not before torching dozens of vehicles.
The airport is fully functional and the inbound lanes of Terminal Access Road reopened at 11 p.m. Friday, according to Vicki Moreland, communications director for the airport.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by the State Fire Marshal and the extent of the damage is still being investigated, Moreland said.
Saturday morning, the Forest Service returned to the scene to make sure the fire did not re-ignite, according to Melinda Avni, Forest Service mitigation specialist.
The fire was in an area where extra rental cars are parked and were not occupied. Witnesses saw and heard multiple small explosions, flames jumping high in the air and showers of sparks.
About 8 p.m. Friday, the fire appeared to be spreading and the flames getting higher even as two helicopters continued dropping water and firetrucks emptied their tanks.
There was a county-wide response to this fire which included: the Airport Fire Department, South Trail Fire Department, Lehigh Acres Fire Department, Estero Fire Department, San Carlos Fire Department, Bayshore Fire Department, City of Fort Myers Fire Department, Fort Myers Beach Fire Department, Bonita Springs Fire Department, Sanibel Fire Department and Iona-McGregor Fire Department.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office also assisted in battling the blaze. Chief Pilot Shane Engelauf flew the department's Huey and dropped more than 80 buckets of water on the large fire.
