NORTH PORT - The Fire Rescue team of the city of North Port grew, at least ceremonially, a bit on Friday night.
In a traditional "badge pinning" that took place at Station 85 on Biscayne Avenue, 38 new badges were pinned.
The firefighters were greeted by bagpipers and a crowd of about 250 people.
Approximately 20 of the new positions were funded by a federal SAFER grant.
SAFER stands for Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant. Fire departments across the national received more than 300 SAFER grants in 2018. The grants began in 2007.
"About 20 of the firefighters will be assigned to the new station in the West Villages area," North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus said. "Of course, when we staff the facility, we will have a mixture of new firefighters and veterans at the station."
