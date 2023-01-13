 Skip to main content
FIRED UP: North Port cuts the ribbon on training tower

NORTH PORT — Local officials cut the ribbon on a new training tower for first responders on a windy Friday afternoon.

North Port Fire Rescue Chief Scott Titus thanked a small crowd of past and present firefighters, partners in emergency response, and city leaders for their efforts in getting a local training facility near West Price Boulevard.


North Port Fire Rescue Chief Scott Titus, center left, shakes hands with Deputy Fire Chief Nick Herlihy after the unveiling of Titus’ Department ID emblazoned on the new fire rescue tower.

City officials cut the ribbon Friday afternoon for the new North Port Fire and Rescue training facility near West Price Boulevard.
