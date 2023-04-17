PUNTA GORDA — Rene Keller was getting ready to drive from East Lehigh Acres home to a weekly appointment in Port Charlotte on Sunday when she heard a soft “meowing” before starting her car.
“I asked my son, Thomas, to look under the hood and he didn’t see anything at first,” she said.
After a few minutes, he found a little orange tabby kitten, which she brought into her house and named Baxter.
“We waited and listened for almost an hour and didn’t hear anything, so we headed on our way,” Keller said.
From Lehigh, they drove 40 miles up Interstate 75 to the Pilot Station off Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda. When they stopped, they heard more meowing and tried unsuccessfully for 30 minutes to lure the kitten out before calling for assistance.
“My husband (Douglas Little) and I couldn’t reach where it was up under the hood,” Keller said. “It was stuck in the front bumper area where there is an open air space. I was so thankful it didn’t fall out while we were on I-75.”
Rene called the Charlotte County non-emergency phone number. A crew from Charlotte County Fire and EMS Engine 7 arrived a few minutes later.
Lt. Ruben Gonzalez and firefighters/EMTs John Moya and Trevor Nelson analyzed the situation.
Moya and Nelson did some light automotive work and rescued two kittens who tried to stow away in the engine compartment of the vehicle.
“I thank God for these men,” Keller said in response to a Charlotte County Public Safety post about the rescue.
“They removed a piece of plastic near the engine, and one kitten dropped and they unscrewed another bolt and the second one came out,” Keller later told The Daily Sun. “It was awesome. The men were amazing. They were happy to help and were all so kind.”
She believes the 3-week-old kittens climbed into the engine sometime early Sunday.
“The mother must have known there was a storm coming so she tried to hide her babies,” she said, adding the kittens are from a feral cat colony in the neighborhood.
Now Baxter, Leigh and Myer — the three rescued kittens — are all united and safe in the Keller home.
Keller, an English literature professor at Keiser University in Naples, is a self-proclaimed animal lover with one dog and seven cats — 10 as of Sunday.
“We scooped them up in Publix bags — we’re weren’t expecting to add more cats to our home,” she said. “Someone has to care about them. My husband knew I was a crazy cat lady when he married me.”
Firefighter/EMT John Moya said in his 20 years of service, he had never been called for a cat rescue.
“It was a very special day,” Moya said. “Although it wasn’t an emergency call, we treated it like one because it was very hot and humid out.”
The rescue team could hear the kittens crying, but couldn’t get to them for nearly 30 minutes.
“They were tucked up in the bumper below the radiator fan,” Moya said. “We pulled off the protector field near the engine and I reached in and grabbed one. We heard another crying so I reached in again and pulled the other one out. Lt. Gonzalez was instrumental in bringing us tools we needed to get the kittens out. It was a great experience to see the kittens now have a safe home.”
