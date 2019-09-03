No new orders were issued Tuesday for local firefighters posed to help East Coast communities.

Before dawn Monday, firefighters from Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties — as well as the Englewood Area Fire Control District and city of North Port — deployed for staging areas in Miami and Orlando to assist East Coast communities that were expected to be battered by Hurricane Dorian.

But even though the National Hurricane Center reported 2 p.m. Tuesday that the Category 5 hurricane was downgraded to a Category 2 storm and the slow-moving Dorian's northern course was more than 100 miles offshore from Fort Pierce, the firefighters stayed put in their staging areas for what was scheduled to be a 10-day deployment.

"They are there right now," Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton said Tuesday afternoon.

Since Hurricane Andrew tore up Dade County, before any the coordinated deployments, fire departments, along with state and local officials have worked together to develop deployment plans and coordinate assessment teams in anticipation of major storms.

"It's been a fluid process," Easton said.

The process calls for county and other local emergency operation centers to determine what they believe their needs will be, Easton explained. The local EOCs will then relay their requests to the state EOC. The Florida Association of Fire Chiefs acts as conduit contacting local fire departments that can send what manpower and equipment they can spare to help other communities in need.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments