No new orders were issued Tuesday for local firefighters posed to help East Coast communities.
Before dawn Monday, firefighters from Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties — as well as the Englewood Area Fire Control District and city of North Port — deployed for staging areas in Miami and Orlando to assist East Coast communities that were expected to be battered by Hurricane Dorian.
But even though the National Hurricane Center reported 2 p.m. Tuesday that the Category 5 hurricane was downgraded to a Category 2 storm and the slow-moving Dorian's northern course was more than 100 miles offshore from Fort Pierce, the firefighters stayed put in their staging areas for what was scheduled to be a 10-day deployment.
"They are there right now," Englewood Fire Chief Kevin Easton said Tuesday afternoon.
Since Hurricane Andrew tore up Dade County, before any the coordinated deployments, fire departments, along with state and local officials have worked together to develop deployment plans and coordinate assessment teams in anticipation of major storms.
"It's been a fluid process," Easton said.
The process calls for county and other local emergency operation centers to determine what they believe their needs will be, Easton explained. The local EOCs will then relay their requests to the state EOC. The Florida Association of Fire Chiefs acts as conduit contacting local fire departments that can send what manpower and equipment they can spare to help other communities in need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.