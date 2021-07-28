Will 1,000 days be enough time to color Sarasota County?
Launched in April, 1000 Days’ goal to color the community of Sarasota — one of the country’s most art-loving communities — in 1,000 days seems rather ambitious.
Or maybe not, as 1,000 days is the time frame in which children move from birth to developing cognitive skills that will enrich their lives from then on — specifically skills related to creativity.
Consider that this county already is home to The Ringling, one of the country’s most valuable and certainly with its circus museum components, one of the country’s most colorful museums. Throw in the Ringling School of Art, and its several related art centers within the county (Englewood is one example) and its own gallery on Martin Luther King Jr, Boulevard in Sarasota. And, most of all, its new museum housed in the old Sarasota High School which was meticulously restored to look new again while again being retrofitted to house a museum.
And while it is not open every day of the year and seems to be a work in progress by its founder, The Museum of Art and Whimsey with its colorful oversized red flamingos outside along U.S. 41 and its ever-changing interior, The Museum of Art and Whimsey certainly does its part to make Sarasota more colorful.
The transformation of the old high school to the new Sarasota Museum, the debate over the expansion of Selby Botanical Gardens and moving Mote Aquarium have been in the forefront of the news because this is an area that appreciates arts and education.
Emphasis on 1,000 Days to make it even better for all is the key to this new program being developed in an area already so culturally rich.
The goal is to enrich the lives of everyone, beginning with the youngest ones for initiatives that will transform their lives forever.
For the past several years, who could not notice the transformation of the old 1920s-era Sarasota High School into the new Sarasota Museum of Art while restoring the school’s exterior to what it must have looked like when brand new back in the 1920s.
The inside of course is different, given its new job of providing another major art museum to Sarasota, which has long been known as the culture capital of Florida.
Now that it finally has all its permissions to go forward with its expansion, Marie Selby Botanical Gardens will soon add much more color to Sarasota’s waterfront as it becomes what no doubt will be considered the world’s most important epiphyte center.
Mote Marine also is doing its part to add color to Sarasota with its new multi-million dollar aquarium that will rise from the ground at Benderson Park, adjacent to that site’s world class rowing site.
That the county’s largest shopping mall is also there at University Town Center provides more color inside and outside.
Each February when the Sarasota Circus Tent rises behind the mall for the annual production of the Circus Arts Foundation and its world-class circus performers, no one can deny that area becomes even more colorful.
Unlike so many communities that have dropped art and music from the public schools, the Sarasota County School Board has managed to maintain art, music and theater in the schools.
Sarasota has more theaters per capita than New York City, a variety of arts programs for children (and even adults) and a plethora of fine art centers as well as musical organizations, most of which contain programs for young people or at least scholarships for young people.
Since 2010, the area has had an annual chalk festival that outgrew Palm Avenue in Sarasota and will return to Venice Airport again Oct. 29-Nov. 1, with chalk artists from around the globe painting monumental works of three-dimensional art on some abandoned runways.
Fitting perfectly with the 1000 Days vision, Chalk Festival has an area where youngsters are able to chalk their original designs in their own space. Children can create their own works.
The Venice Art Center is about to place 50+ mermaid and sea horse sculptures in the downtown area, as its third fundraiser featuring three-dimensional characters such as pigs and turtles and dolphins — in previous years.
That is what this 1,000-day program is all about. Comprising 75 organizations, its goal is to “work towards a shared vision: a safe, healthy, culturally sensitive community that supports families and helps newborns” thrive and children achieve their potential.
Murals will be one way to do this but the annual chalk festival also will play a part simply because it has always encouraged young artists.
The Greatest Show on Earth may have left Venice in 1992 and its Clown College a few yeas later but this area is still home to many of the biggest names in circus and even some actual circuses.
Large murals featuring various subjects can be found throughout the area and the newest one is by one of the most famous exterior muralists today — American artist Robert Wyland, who is known for his seascapes will paint a mural at Tuttle Elementary School in Sarasota.
Venice of course already has several major murals, including the one on the back of this newspaper’s print center along the Intracoastal Waterway near the Venice Avenue Bridge. Its topic is Venice history.
We live and work in an art mecca. As this new initiative moves forward, its 75 founding organizations expect that their shared vision will provide “a safe, healthy, culturally sensitive community that supports families and helps newborns thrive and children achieve their potential.”
