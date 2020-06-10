ENGLEWOOD — COVID-19 didn’t stop Lemon Bay High School Principal Bob Bedford from honoring hard-working seniors who achieved excellence during the past four years.
Bedford stood at a podium recently for the 19th annual senior awards banquet. He’s done this for years, but this year the theater was empty. No students, no families, very few staff, no photographers and no representatives from community organizations with giant laminated checks.
“I come to you tonight from the LBHS Performing Arts Center, where we would normally have a packed house. But tonight it’s just me,” Bedford said. “While we are missing the students, parents and community members, it does not diminish from the Class of 2020 and their many accomplishments we celebrate. Whether a senior receives one award or many, each student has had a positive influence.”
The online ceremony on the school’s website features photos of 136 seniors receiving 422 awards, with the names of the organization, veteran’s group or school leadership team who presented the in-person award at the ceremony.
Some seniors’ names were called out multiple times.
Bailey Grossenbacher entered the Hall of Fame. She was recognized as a member of student government and was noted as an Academic Integrity Team member and an Englewood Elks student of the month. She also received the female athlete of the year award and was recognized for volunteering more than 250 hours, including with the Rotary Interact Club, and for her outstanding artwork.
Grossenbacher was of one six students picked for her leadership, integrity, scholarship, dedication, involvement and service to the school. She earned the 2020 Manta award.
John Moore garnered numerous awards, including one for volunteering more than 250 hours since ninth grade. The vice president of the graduating class also was named male athlete of the year and an Englewood Elks student of the month. He entered the Senior Hall of Fame. He was awarded for membership on the Academic Integrity Team and for outstanding achievement in honors economics. He is also the vice president of the National Honor Society.
Bedford said the seniors’ community service included 27,169 hours of volunteer work since their freshman year. Seniors were awarded a silver cord for 150 to 249.59 documented hours. This included Calvin Allison, Amanda Beaudoin, Adam Berry, Julianna Bonnau, Adam Boyd, Austin Boyd, Xena Burson, Erika Carrasco, Gabriel Casanova, Christian Chandler, Rebecca Collins, Andrew Corcoran, David Cramer, Cooper Davis, Mark Deto, Madison Gentile, Alia Goldschmit, Jason Hae, Sarah Hamsher, Kara Handwork,Riley Haynes, Laura Keller, Aiden Koss, Cody Lambert, Eric LePage, Zoe Melo, Hannah Schoff, Catherine Simila, Kaitlyn Tucker, Amber Vansickle, Kayla Vaughan, Ashley Wik and Harley Wisniewski.
Those seniors who volunteered 250 or more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.