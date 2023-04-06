VENICE — For the second time in recent months, a fatal plane crash took place off Venice Beach.
Authorities stated that two married couples were found dead following a plane crash around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
First responders first recovered the bodies of the pilot William Jeffrey Lumpkin, 64, and passenger Ricky Joe Beaver, 60, from the Gulf overnight.
The main portion of Lumpkin’s plane was discovered Thursday morning, along with the bodies of two women — Patricia Lumpkin, 68, and Elizabethe Beaver, 57.
Venice Police Capt. Andy Leisenring, speaking at a 1 p.m. news conference at Venice Police Department station, said that the wreckage and both women’s bodies were found by divers around 11:56 a.m. Thursday.
“The wreckage is at a depth of approximately 23 feet,” Leisenring said.
The aircraft was a single-engine Piper PA-32R.
Venice Municipal Airport Director Mark Cervasio described the crash as “gut-wrenching,” especially in light of a previous crash from Dec. 3.
Venice Police Department briefly roped off Venice Fishing Pier around 12:30 p.m., before opening the pier back up to the public around 1:45 p.m. that afternoon.
In addition to Venice Police, members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Coast Guard, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office took part in search operations.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, according to city representatives.
The plane carrying the Lumpkins and the Beavers originally left out of St. Petersburg during the day on Wednesday, and departed Venice Municipal Airport at 9:35 p.m. that night.
The Lumpkins are originally from Fishers, Indiana, while the Beavers were noted to have lived in Noblesville, Indiana.
Beachgoers observed both regional media and search teams in the Fishing Pier’s vicinity on Thursday morning, as an SCSO helicopter made repeated turns up and down the coast.
The pier was initially closed early on Thursday, before opening back to the public again around 8:15 a.m., only to be closed off again by 1 p.m. in the afternoon.
The FAA put out a statement that essentially repeated much of what the city of Venice put out in its social media messages.
“A single-engine aircraft crashed into the water near Venice Municipal Airport in Florida,” it stated. “The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.”
At the VPD news conference, members of the media drew close comparisons to the Dec. 3 plane crash that claimed the lives of two parents and their 12-year-old daughter.
In that case, Christian Kath of St. Petersburg flew out of the local airport to spend the day in Venice with his wife, Kathy, and daughter, Lily.
Kath’s Piper PA-28-151 single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff, over a similarly dark Venice skyline around 7:37 p.m. at night.
“Airport surveillance video from the time of the accident depicted an airplane departing … with little to no angle of climb into a dark sky over dark water with no discernible horizon,” the preliminary NTSB report on the crash read.
Christian Kath was 42 at the time of his death; Misty Kath was 43.
The body of Christian Kath was never recovered, while Misty and Lily’s bodies were recovered by divers along with the wrecked plane.
The family is survived by a younger daughter, who stayed behind in St. Petersburg at the time.
During the Thursday news conference, reporters pressed officials for what could be done to prevent similar crashes in the future.
Cervasio said that the airport largely only had control over behavior while planes and pilots were landed. He also said that FAA regulations govern what is and is not permitted or advised while flying, not local airport rules.
He said pilots are free to choose which runway they want to launch.
“We can’t restrict operations at the airport at all,” Cervasio said.
