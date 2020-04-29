Like the past few years, nesting sea turtles are not waiting for the May 1 official beginning to sea turtle season.
Local governments have permitted turtle patrols from Mote Marine, which patrols the Venice beaches from just south of the fishing pier to north Casey Key, to once again hit the beaches early each morning to watch for turtle tracks and maintain records of the nesting progress, as they have for more than 30 years. The first turtle in that area arrived recently. There also was a false crawl in that area.
False crawls generally occur when a turtle is startled for some reason while coming ashore or even while digging the nest with her hind flippers. When startled, the female turtle generally will return to the sea and drop its eggs there. Those eggs will not hatch.
From the Caspersen area of Venice beaches, to Englewood and Captiva, monitoring is conducted by members of the Coastal Wildlife Club. The first nest in that area was discovered recently.
Turtle patrols are dedicated. Many have been walking the beaches and keeping track of sea turtle nesting and hatching for 30 years or longer. When on duty they can be easily identified by T-shirts from either Mote or Coastal Wildlife.
Volunteers from both organizations began monitoring area beaches recently. They all carry assorted gear such as stakes to mark nests and screening to protect nests from predators.
According to Mote, Sarasota County has more loggerhead nesting than any other beach area on Florida’s west coast.
Green sea turtles also nest in this area, although not nearly as frequently. While their numbers have been increasing here for some 20 years, Greens are more often found on the west side of the Gulf of Mexico on Mexican beaches.
A Mote spokesman said monitoring has already proven different this season as local governments had to grant permission because of the beach closures. Members of the turtle patrol are being especially vigilant in regard to social distancing and cleaning procedures.
Mote operates under Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission marine turtle permits 027, 054, 070, 048 and 028. Coastal Wildlife also operates under permits from FWC. Each has about 300 volunteers.
Both organizations have volunteers on area beaches early each morning, checking for nesting in the first part of the season and then for hatching later in the season, usually 30 or so days after the nests were made. Each nest will yield about 100 eggs, each about the size of a ping pong ball.
In all, Mote monitors some 35 miles of beaches from Longboat Key south to where Coastal volunteers pick up. Coastal volunteers monitor south to the Captiva area.
This is the 39th year for Mote to field volunteers. Last year, turtles set a record with 5,112 documented nests tallied by Mote staff and some 300 volunteers. Coastal Wildlife has 100-140 volunteers according to longtime volunteer Zoe Bass.
The top three years for number of sea turtle nests in the Sarasota County region have occurred in the last five years. Mote posts weekly numbers at mote.org/2020nesting for those who wish to track the season.
Coastal traditionally posts weekly numbers although its site had not been updated to reflect 2020 at press time.
Nesting season in this region is officially May 1 to Oct. 31. Consult FWC’s website for information about ordinances that may apply to you. Note that the city of Venice also has a lighting ordinance prohibiting lights from shining on area beaches from area homes and condos. Streetlights near the beaches are shielded during season and car lights must not shine on the beaches from beach parking lots at night.
Sea turtles, sea turtle eggs and nesting marking materials are protected under state and federal law.
Here are a few hints that officials note:
• Harassment or interference with a sea turtle, living or dead, or nests is subject to penalty.
• Anyone who encounters a nesting turtle, or hatchlings, should remain quiet and observe only from a distance. Do not take photos with a flash attachment or use artificial lights. Doing so could disorient the turtles.
• Shield or turn off outdoor lights that are visible on the beach from May through October.
• Close drapes after dark. Keep beach furniture, toys and other items away from the water. Knock down any sand castles built by day and fill any holes made by humans digging at the beach. Any of these things can cause false crawls or disorient turtles or hatchlings.
• Do not interact in any way with nesting turtles. Later in the season do not pick up hatchlings that have emerged from nests and are heading for the water.
• Do not use fireworks on the beach, nor make any bonfires.
• When boating, follow U.S. Coast Guard-approved safe boating guidelines to avoid striking sea turtles and other large marine life such as manatees or dolphins.
• Be sure to stow trash and lines when underway. Marine debris that accidentally blows overboard can become ingested by or entangled around marine life.
• Wear polarized sunglasses to better see marine life in your path.
• If you see a sick, injured or stranded sea turtle in Sarasota or Manatee County waters, contact Mote Marine Laboratory’s Stranding Investigations Program at 941-988-0212. Outside of Sarasota or Manatee counties, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-FWCC.
• If you suspect that someone is tampering with a sea turtle nest, harassing a sea turtle or has possession of a sea turtle or any of its parts, call FWC or your local sheriff’s office.
• If you find sea turtle hatchlings that are not on the beach or are headed away from the ocean, call Mote’s STCRP for instructions at 941-388-4331. Do not put hatchlings in water or take them into air conditioning. Hatchlings heading toward the gulf or ocean should be left alone.
Though Mote Aquarium and other operations are temporarily closed to protect public health amid COVID-19, Mote’s mission of marine science, education and conservation will continue. With the loss of revenue from the aquarium, support from the community means more than ever. Consider support for Mote during the 2020 Giving Challenge, presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Take the pledge to give from noon to noon on April 28-29 at: cfsarasota.org/nonprofits/giving-challenge. Scroll down to Mote to make your pledge. Unique gifts from $25-$100 will be matched.
