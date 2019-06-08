People wait to dine at the annual Lenten Fish Fry dinners, put on by Knights of Columbus Council #7052. As a result of the dinner, the Knights Council donated more than $38,500 to the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School Technology Upgrade project. Appreciation goes to the many volunteers, including ECS parents, CCW, Epiphany Ladies Auxiliary, and brother Knights. Thanks also goes to the Pachotas and Sharky’s On The Pier Restaurant for all of their hard work and food; Br. Peter Nault for the dessert cakes; and Joni Scott, Helen Flynn, Susan Asbridge, Jenny Holiday, Ron Gertler, and Ryan Krauss.