PLACIDA — Seventy-five years of Placida history is gone.
The Fishery has been flattened to dust. That is after it had been the historical hub of commercial mullet fishing into the mid-1990s until a statewide gill net ban approved by voters. Then later it was a complex of artists, other small boutiques and a restaurant, as well as the site for art and seafood festivals.
What remains is a bare, 14-acre property awaiting its next chapter.
Boca Grande residents Jay Feinberg and his wife Cookie Potter-Feinberg plan to redevelop the 14-acre property into “Village and Marina of Boca Grande.” The project calls for a 150-room hotel, 60-unit condominiums for 55-and-older senior adults who will be able to enjoy the concierge hotel services. The Feinbergs also plan to build a new restaurant and meeting space where Potter-Feinberg’s Boca Grande Bridge Club can play.
“We are finishing up the preliminary plans,” Feinberg said Tuesday.
Feinberg also dismissed Facebook and other social media posts and rumors that artifacts were discovered on the property. He suspects the rumors were started by a disgruntled individual.
A two-month-long archaeological survey, which included boring 51 holes on the property, discovered nothing, Feinberg said.
The home of the late Eunice Albritton — whose father, Walter G. Gault, built the Fishery complex in 1944 — was built upon a Native American midden mound. Gault built the house, Feinberg said, and he intends to restore it and rent it out as a hotel suite, much like the cottages rented by the Gasparilla Inn in Boca Grande.
Feinberg expects construction on the redevelopment project will take a year or more to get started.
