PLACIDA — On Dec. 4, an excavator tore down Placida’s history.
The Fishery — which had been a hub of commercial fishing for Southwest Florida from the 1940s into the 1990s — came down. The excavator tore apart the abandoned fish house. The small cottages that had house boutiques and what had been The Fishery restaurant are closed and will also face demolition.
In their stead, Boca Grande residents Jay Fineberg and his wife Cookie Potter-Fineberg plan to redevelop the 14-acre property into Village and Marina of Boca Grande. The project calls for a 150-room hotel, 60-unit condominiums for 55-and-older senior adults who will be able to enjoy the concierge hotel services. The Finebergs also plan to build a new restaurant and meeting space where Potter-Fineberg’s Boca Grande Bridge Club can play.
Walter G. Gault, first built the Fishery complex in 1944. He originally operated his fish house on Gasparilla Island at a time when no bridge connected the island to the mainland. The shift of his operations to the mainland allowed him the option of shipping by trucks in addition to railroad, which did run along a trestle to Boca Grande.
The business was so successful that Placida became known as the economic hub for commercial fishing in Southwest Florida. The small cottages that housed art galleries and boutiques originally were the homes for commercial fishermen during the Fishery’s heyday.
Eventually, his daughter Eunice Albritton took over her father’s business. Commercial fishing remained a healthy industry until the mid-1990s when a state gill net ban approved by voters took effect.
More than 17 years ago, Jacques “Jack” Cloutier bought the Fishery property from the Albritton family. But with the onset of the recession and Cloutier’s murder in Costa Rica, the property ended up in the hands of Caribbean Bay Mortgage Lender LLC, a Pennsylvania-based firm. Caribbean Bay foreclosed on the Fishery and tried to auction off the property without luck.
The property laid in a limbo for years until the Finebergs decided to redevelop the property in a manner amicable to Placida and Boca Grande residents. Unfortunately, decades of neglect and the lack of maintenance left the existing structures in deplorable condition.
