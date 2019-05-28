It looked like the Luigi's Pizza team was going to be sitting all alone in the top spot of the standings for the Charlotte County Senior Softball league last week.
They won their first game of their doubleheader 19-6 over the team sponsored by Dr. Fernandez, and appeared to have a comfortable 13-9 lead over the Ice House team going into the bottom of the final inning.
That's when it all fell apart for Luigi's. A few base hits, and a couple of gappers resulted in five runs before the Ice House team could even make an out. The win put the two teams in a tie for the top spot with a 4-2 record as the league reaches it's midway part of the season.
