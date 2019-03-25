1. Pickleball was invented in 1965 by three fathers from Bainbridge Island, Washington to entertain their kids.

2. The sport’s popularity across the world led to the creation of the International Federation of Pickleball, helping to regulate the sport in countries like the U.S., Canada, France, Great Britain and Spain.

3. Due to its growing popularity, pickleball is now taught in many grade schools and junior high schools.

4. Pickleball is almost equally as popular among men and women, with 53 percent of players being male and 47 percent being female.

5. The first permanent court for pickleball was built in 1967.

Source: sundialresort.com

