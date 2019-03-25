1. Pickleball was invented in 1965 by three fathers from Bainbridge Island, Washington to entertain their kids.
2. The sport’s popularity across the world led to the creation of the International Federation of Pickleball, helping to regulate the sport in countries like the U.S., Canada, France, Great Britain and Spain.
3. Due to its growing popularity, pickleball is now taught in many grade schools and junior high schools.
4. Pickleball is almost equally as popular among men and women, with 53 percent of players being male and 47 percent being female.
5. The first permanent court for pickleball was built in 1967.
Source: sundialresort.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.