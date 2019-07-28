1. In August 1967, Fleetwood Mac made its live debut at the Windsor Jazz and Blues Festival in England. Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer made up the group’s lineup at the festival.
2. Despite having a legendary list of songs, Fleetwood Mac only has a single No. 1 hit to its name. The band’s only song that ever topped the Billboard Hot 100 was “Dreams.”
3. When Bill Clinton ran for president in 1992, the theme song for his campaign was Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop.” When he won the election, he invited the band to perform it at the inaugural gala in 1993. The “Rumours”-era lineup had been broken up since 1987, but they agreed to re-form for the event.
4. Jeremy Spencer was Fleetwood Mac’s original guitarist and played with the group on its first four albums. In 1971, Spencer abruptly quit to join a religious cult called the Children of God.
5. When many rock fans think of the song “Black Magic Woman,” they likely think of Santana, who had a huge hit with it in 1970. But many don’t realize it was originally a Fleetwood Mac song, released as a single in 1968.
Source: thedelite.com
