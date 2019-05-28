1. Turnip is a type of root vegetable that belongs to the mustard family.

2. Large varieties of turnip are cultivated as a source of food for cattle.

3. Turnip was massively consumed in Germany during the WWI when meat and potato became scarce. Flour made of turnip was used for the preparation of bread.

4. There are 30 domesticated varieties of turnip that can be found around the world today.

5. Turnip is rich source of dietary fibers, vitamins C and potassium. The leafy part of the plant contains more nutrients compared to the root.

Source: softschools.com

