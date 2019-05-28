1. Turnip is a type of root vegetable that belongs to the mustard family.
2. Large varieties of turnip are cultivated as a source of food for cattle.
3. Turnip was massively consumed in Germany during the WWI when meat and potato became scarce. Flour made of turnip was used for the preparation of bread.
4. There are 30 domesticated varieties of turnip that can be found around the world today.
5. Turnip is rich source of dietary fibers, vitamins C and potassium. The leafy part of the plant contains more nutrients compared to the root.
Source: softschools.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.