A flapjack breakfast fundraiser — Short Stacks for a Tall Cause — took place Saturday to help a children’s shoe drive at Applebee’s in South Venice.

It was organized by Loveland Center and Kiwanis Club of Venice Aktion Club

Gran Paradiso resident Christian Shakespeare, Aktion Club president, and his parents Charlie and Kim, assisted in getting the word out at the North Port community about the breakfast.

Several residents from the West Villages community attended the breakfast to help show their support.

Money raised through ticket sales will help benefit Love in a Backpack program for students at Lamarque Elementary School in North Port to receive shoes and socks.

Guests who attended the event received pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and choice of beverage — coffee, juice, soda or tea — with their ticket purchase.

Sun Photo by TAMI GARCIA

