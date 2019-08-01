A flapjack breakfast fundraiser — Short Stacks for a Tall Cause — took place Saturday to help a children’s shoe drive at Applebee’s in South Venice.
It was organized by Loveland Center and Kiwanis Club of Venice Aktion Club
Gran Paradiso resident Christian Shakespeare, Aktion Club president, and his parents Charlie and Kim, assisted in getting the word out at the North Port community about the breakfast.
Several residents from the West Villages community attended the breakfast to help show their support.
Money raised through ticket sales will help benefit Love in a Backpack program for students at Lamarque Elementary School in North Port to receive shoes and socks.
Guests who attended the event received pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and choice of beverage — coffee, juice, soda or tea — with their ticket purchase.
Sun Photo by TAMI GARCIA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.