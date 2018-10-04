Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame inductees for 2019 will this year include four men with strong histories in agriculture.
Richard Gaskalla spent more than four decades defending Florida agriculture from invasive pests and diseases. He began his career at the FDACS’ Division of Plant Industry and was promoted to director in 1988. Gaskalla was on the forefront of researching and implementing techniques to protect and preserve Florida’s citrus industry by directing the Citrus Canker Eradication Program and partnering with the USDA and UF/IFAS to establish and implement the Citrus Health Response Program.
Mike Stuart has dedicated his career to improving and supporting Florida’s produce industry by cultivating grower-shipper relationships, securing federal investment in fruit and vegetable programs, and shaping trade policies. In 1992, Stuart began his 26-year tenure as Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association president. He recently announced plans to retire as FFVA’s leader.
Don Bennink has spent a distinguished career revolutionizing the dairy industry by spearheading innovative genetic research and practices. The hallmark of Bennink’s career is his research in animal genetics and reproduction, which led to the development of his own system of genetic selection and genomic testing. Bennink moved to Bell (Florida) in 1980 where he established North Florida Holsteins.
Sam Killebrew revolutionized the agriculture industry with his patented invention of the bulk fertilizer hauler in 1952. The piece of equipment, known as “The Killebrew,” eliminated the manual handling of fertilizer, including bagging, opening, and dumping into spreaders. He invented additional tools to reduce costs and streamline farming practices, including dry and liquid fertilizer spreaders, logging trailers, city refuse units and bulk citrus high-lifts. Killebrew has been inducted into the Florida Citrus Hall of Fame and the Southwestern Fertilizer Conference Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony is at the Florida State Fair’s Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet on Feb. 12. floridaaghalloffame.org
