The Florida Alliance for Arts Education and the Interactive Academy are making digital online platforms available to the arts community in an effort to restore some of the loss of revenue organizations are experiencing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Entire families will also benefit from an array of art classes (dance, music, theater, visual arts, etc.) professionally produced in an unprecedented collaboration with Orange County Arts & Culture Affairs Department and Orange TV. Orange County residents will have the option to watch the classes streaming to their TV or upgrade to having their own interactive Digital Media Room. Each DMR owner (fees apply) has the option to form a study group and invite three friends to join the “room” through webcams, interacting with each other during the class.
Numerous studies have shown that participating in any art form can significantly reduce stress, decrease mental health issues, and increase overall quality of life. With the onset of responses to the COVID-19 outbreak, this is particularly important today. This opportunity gives everyone access to affordable, safe, private and convenient arts education through a new and immersive approach.
The Florida Alliance for Arts Education’s mission is to “improve, enhance, and promote arts education throughout the state. It is a non-profit organization with 30 years’ experience working with the state Departments of Education and the Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs and is the recipient of a GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency. The FAAE will maintain class scheduling, registration, and course payments. Additional funding generated from enrollment and charitable contributions will allow the FAAE the granting of virtual scholarships to underprivileged families.
Leiland Theriot, the FAAE’s executive director, is extending an invitation to art groups to apply at faae.org.
“Our students’ safety is of the utmost importance,” Theriot said. “Course instructors are screened and the platform is secured for safety and privacy. Students and their families can be assured that the learning environment meets expectations in accordance with the FERPA”.
“This program elevates virtual learning to the professional level it deserves,” said Terry Olson, head of the Arts & Culture Affairs Department for Orange County,
Ricardo Canchola, president of the Interactive Academy, noted that “We are committed to deploying the most advanced telepresence platforms today. It is important to remind students to use an Ethernet portal in order to get smoother internet connectivity.”
Studio hours run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, so space is currently limited to the number of classes that can be professionally produced. Nonetheless, they are working on additional programs and times in order to fill art groups’ teaching needs outside the Central Florida area.
Students can visit the faae.org website and browse through an array of lessons that include, but are not limited to: Acting for Dancers, Ballet, Modern Dance, Acting, Singing, Violin, etc. Classes are being added periodically, so make sure to visit the website to view new and exciting courses.
Since 1981, Florida Alliance for Arts Education has worked to bring schools and communities together to improve, enhance and promote lifelong learning, in and through the arts, from birth through adulthood.
The arts are essential to the vitality and quality of life in schools and communities, FAAE says. Education is even more powerful when it includes arts instruction and broad-based cultural programs. As the statewide umbrella organization for arts education, FAAE touches thousands of lives each year, serving educators, administrators, students, families and advocates in rural and urban communities throughout the state.
FAAE supports statewide campaigns such as the Florida Grade Level Reading Campaign and the Florida Rural Economic Development Initiative.
The Interactive Academy (1apa.com) is always evolving as it continues to thrive to become the catalyst to a better world by facilitating the finest online education for mankind, according to information provided.
