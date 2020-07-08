TAMPA — Safe, family fun is offered at The Florida Aquarium.
Aqua Nights, the aquarium’s summer extended hours, started July 2 and runs through Aug. 8. Guests will get to enjoy experiences and exhibits until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
These extended hours will provide the same experience guests will find all day, including:
• All exhibit galleries open (including Wetlands Trail)
• Animal Encounters in the Mosaic Ballroom
• Intermittent costumed character appearances in the Mosaic Ballroom
• Splash Pad (closing at 8:30 p.m.)
• Bay Spirit II Sunset Cruise departs at 7:30 p.m.
Online tickets must be reserved prior to visiting The Florida Aquarium. Information can be found on the Aquarium’s website, Flaquarium.org. Learn more about Aqua Nights at Flaquarium.org/aqua-nights.
