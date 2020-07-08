See cactus coral at Floirda Aquarium

Ridged cactus coral has been duplicated by scientists of Florida Aquarium, which offers extended hours for the July 4 holiday weekend.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FLORIDA AQUARIUM

TAMPA — Safe, family fun is offered at The Florida Aquarium.

Aqua Nights, the aquarium’s summer extended hours, started July 2 and runs through Aug. 8. Guests will get to enjoy experiences and exhibits until 9 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

These extended hours will provide the same experience guests will find all day, including:

• All exhibit galleries open (including Wetlands Trail)

• Animal Encounters in the Mosaic Ballroom

• Intermittent costumed character appearances in the Mosaic Ballroom

• Splash Pad (closing at 8:30 p.m.)

• Bay Spirit II Sunset Cruise departs at 7:30 p.m.

Online tickets must be reserved prior to visiting The Florida Aquarium. Information can be found on the Aquarium’s website, Flaquarium.org. Learn more about Aqua Nights at Flaquarium.org/aqua-nights.

