FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE

RAYS 11, TWINS 6

Twins;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Michel 2b;3;2;1;1;2;1;.313

Vasquez c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.500

-Rivero c;3;1;0;0;0;1;.000

De Andrade ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.176

Pena 3b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.643

a-Soto pr-3b;1;1;0;1;0;0;.143

Duran rf;3;1;2;1;1;1;.231

Sosa dh;4;0;0;1;0;1;.190

De La Cruz lf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.286

Ramirez 1b;2;0;0;0;2;2;.200

Perez cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.133

Totals;31;6;5;5;5;12

Rays;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Diaz lf;5;1;1;1;0;2;.313

Peguero 2b;5;2;1;1;0;1;.333

Colmenarez ss;5;1;0;1;0;2;.211

Caminero 3b;4;3;2;1;1;0;.300

Pie dh;5;0;2;0;0;2;.222

Castillo rf;5;1;1;2;0;1;.188

Cerda c;2;2;1;1;1;0;.200

-Galarraga c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000

Piron cf;4;1;2;2;0;0;.364

Merino 1b;3;1;2;0;1;1;.222

Totals;40;11;13;9;3;10

Twins (1-4);000;100;311—6;5;6

Rays (4-2);000;411;05x—11;13;2

a-ran for Pena in the 7th.

E—Vasquez, De La Cruz, Michel, Landaeta, De Andrade, Ramirez, Colmenarez, Peguero. 2B—Duran, Cerda, Diaz. HR—Piron (3). SB—Michel (2), Merino (2), Pie (2), Peguero (2). CS—Duran.

Runners left in scoring position—Twins 3 (Perez, Ivero, Sosa), Rays 7 (Galarraga 2, Castillo 2, Peguero, Colmenarez 2. RISP—Twins 4-for-12, Rays 5-for-18.

GIDP: Perez. DP—Rays 3 (Cerda-Peguero, Peguero-Colmenarez-Merino, Merino-Peguero). LOB—Twins 5, Rays 8.

Twins;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA

Rojas L, 0-1;4;6;4;4;0;6;1;9.00

Landaeta;2.2;4;2;1;2;3;0;3.38

Banks;0.1;0;0;0;0;0;0;0.00

Maldonado;0.1;2;5;1;1;0;0;27.00

Perez;0.2;1;0;0;0;1;0;0.00

Rays;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA

Ayala;4.0;2;1;1;2;5;1.13

Hess W, 1-0;2;0;0;0;0;3;0;4.50

Severino;1.0;2;4;1;2;2;0;2.25

Tavarez S, 1;2.0;1;1;0;1;2;0;0.00

WP—Landaeta 2, Tavarez 2. Balk—Ayala, Tavarez. HBP—Pena (Severino), DeAndrade (Tavarez).


Inherited runners-score: Banks 1-0, Perez 1-1, Tavarez 1-1.

Umpires—HP: Andrew Craddock, 1B: Takashi Wada.

T—2:58.

BRAVES 8, ORIOLES 0

(7 innings)

Braves;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Flowd ss;3;1;1;3;1;1;.200

Dilone 1b;2;1;0;0;2;0;.167

Casanova cf;3;1;0;0;1;2;.318

Workinger lf;4;0;1;3;0;1;.280

Pabst c;2;1;1;1;2;0;.176

Rodrdiguez c-dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.125

Moreno 2b;2;1;0;0;0;0;.077

Then 3b;2;1;1;0;1;0;.500

De Castro rf;2;1;0;0;0;1;.000

De Los Santos 4f;1;1;0;0;0;0;.167

Totals;25;8;4;7;7;6

Orioles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.

Guerrero cf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.154

Servideo ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.111

Angulo c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000

-Rivera c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000

Basallo dh;3;0;0;0;0;3;.294

Gonzalez rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.133

Castillo 1b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.077

De Los Santos 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.083

Cruz 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.182

Totals;22;0;1;0;1;9

Braves (3-3);000;130;4—8;4;0

Orioles (2-3);000;000;0—0;1;2

E—Alvarado 2. PB—Rivera. 3B—Workinger (2). HR—Pabst (2), Floyd (1). SB—Dilone (1). CS—Dilone.

Runners left in scoring position—Braves 2 (Moreno, Rodriguez). RISP—Braves 2-for-6. LOB—Braves 4, Orioles 2.

Braves;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA

Rodriguez W,1-0;5;1;0;0;0;5;0;0.00

Creasy;1;0;0;0;1;2;0;0.00

Joseph;1;0;0;0;0;2;0;4.50

Orioles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR:ERA

Cruz L, 0-1;4;1;1;1;4;4;1;1.00

Padilla;1;1;3;2;0;1;1;4.50

Lacie;1;0;0;0;0;1;0;0.00

Pina;1;2;4;0;3;0;0;9.00

WP—Cruz. HBP—Moreno (Padilla).

Umpires—HP: Jared Duerson, 1B: Connor Crowell.

T—1:56.

