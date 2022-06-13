FLORIDA COMPLEX LEAGUE
RAYS 11, TWINS 6
Twins;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Michel 2b;3;2;1;1;2;1;.313
Vasquez c;2;0;1;0;0;0;.500
-Rivero c;3;1;0;0;0;1;.000
De Andrade ss;3;0;0;0;0;1;.176
Pena 3b;2;0;0;0;0;2;.643
a-Soto pr-3b;1;1;0;1;0;0;.143
Duran rf;3;1;2;1;1;1;.231
Sosa dh;4;0;0;1;0;1;.190
De La Cruz lf;4;1;1;1;0;1;.286
Ramirez 1b;2;0;0;0;2;2;.200
Perez cf;4;0;0;0;0;2;.133
Totals;31;6;5;5;5;12
Rays;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Diaz lf;5;1;1;1;0;2;.313
Peguero 2b;5;2;1;1;0;1;.333
Colmenarez ss;5;1;0;1;0;2;.211
Caminero 3b;4;3;2;1;1;0;.300
Pie dh;5;0;2;0;0;2;.222
Castillo rf;5;1;1;2;0;1;.188
Cerda c;2;2;1;1;1;0;.200
-Galarraga c;2;0;0;0;0;1;.000
Piron cf;4;1;2;2;0;0;.364
Merino 1b;3;1;2;0;1;1;.222
Totals;40;11;13;9;3;10
Twins (1-4);000;100;311—6;5;6
Rays (4-2);000;411;05x—11;13;2
a-ran for Pena in the 7th.
E—Vasquez, De La Cruz, Michel, Landaeta, De Andrade, Ramirez, Colmenarez, Peguero. 2B—Duran, Cerda, Diaz. HR—Piron (3). SB—Michel (2), Merino (2), Pie (2), Peguero (2). CS—Duran.
Runners left in scoring position—Twins 3 (Perez, Ivero, Sosa), Rays 7 (Galarraga 2, Castillo 2, Peguero, Colmenarez 2. RISP—Twins 4-for-12, Rays 5-for-18.
GIDP: Perez. DP—Rays 3 (Cerda-Peguero, Peguero-Colmenarez-Merino, Merino-Peguero). LOB—Twins 5, Rays 8.
Twins;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA
Rojas L, 0-1;4;6;4;4;0;6;1;9.00
Landaeta;2.2;4;2;1;2;3;0;3.38
Banks;0.1;0;0;0;0;0;0;0.00
Maldonado;0.1;2;5;1;1;0;0;27.00
Perez;0.2;1;0;0;0;1;0;0.00
Rays;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA
Ayala;4.0;2;1;1;2;5;1.13
Hess W, 1-0;2;0;0;0;0;3;0;4.50
Severino;1.0;2;4;1;2;2;0;2.25
Tavarez S, 1;2.0;1;1;0;1;2;0;0.00
WP—Landaeta 2, Tavarez 2. Balk—Ayala, Tavarez. HBP—Pena (Severino), DeAndrade (Tavarez).
Inherited runners-score: Banks 1-0, Perez 1-1, Tavarez 1-1.
Umpires—HP: Andrew Craddock, 1B: Takashi Wada.
T—2:58.
BRAVES 8, ORIOLES 0
(7 innings)
Braves;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Flowd ss;3;1;1;3;1;1;.200
Dilone 1b;2;1;0;0;2;0;.167
Casanova cf;3;1;0;0;1;2;.318
Workinger lf;4;0;1;3;0;1;.280
Pabst c;2;1;1;1;2;0;.176
Rodrdiguez c-dh;4;0;0;0;0;1;.125
Moreno 2b;2;1;0;0;0;0;.077
Then 3b;2;1;1;0;1;0;.500
De Castro rf;2;1;0;0;0;1;.000
De Los Santos 4f;1;1;0;0;0;0;.167
Totals;25;8;4;7;7;6
Orioles;AB;R;H;BI;BB;SO;Avg.
Guerrero cf;2;0;0;0;1;0;.154
Servideo ss;3;0;0;0;0;2;.111
Angulo c;2;0;0;0;0;0;.000
-Rivera c;1;0;0;0;0;0;.000
Basallo dh;3;0;0;0;0;3;.294
Gonzalez rf;3;0;0;0;0;2;.133
Castillo 1b;2;0;1;0;0;0;.077
De Los Santos 3b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.083
Cruz 2b;2;0;0;0;0;0;.182
Totals;22;0;1;0;1;9
Braves (3-3);000;130;4—8;4;0
Orioles (2-3);000;000;0—0;1;2
E—Alvarado 2. PB—Rivera. 3B—Workinger (2). HR—Pabst (2), Floyd (1). SB—Dilone (1). CS—Dilone.
Runners left in scoring position—Braves 2 (Moreno, Rodriguez). RISP—Braves 2-for-6. LOB—Braves 4, Orioles 2.
Braves;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR;ERA
Rodriguez W,1-0;5;1;0;0;0;5;0;0.00
Creasy;1;0;0;0;1;2;0;0.00
Joseph;1;0;0;0;0;2;0;4.50
Orioles;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO;HR:ERA
Cruz L, 0-1;4;1;1;1;4;4;1;1.00
Padilla;1;1;3;2;0;1;1;4.50
Lacie;1;0;0;0;0;1;0;0.00
Pina;1;2;4;0;3;0;0;9.00
WP—Cruz. HBP—Moreno (Padilla).
Umpires—HP: Jared Duerson, 1B: Connor Crowell.
T—1:56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.