From rocket launches and mermaids to manatees and frog legs, the Sunshine State is home to hundreds of events and festivals celebrating quintessential Florida.
As a new year begins, consider 20 Florida events to experience during 2020.
Rocket Launches on Florida’s Space Coast, Throughout the Year
Space exploration continues with NASA and its partners and rocket launches happen throughout the year. When conditions are right, launches are visible from Charlotte and Sarasota Counties, however, viewing one in Brevard County, also known as the Space Coast, is a treat, especially hearing its roar and feeling its rumble. Visit the NASA and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex websites for launch schedules and keep in mind, launch times and days may change because of uncontrollable variables. Info: www.nasa.gov/launchschedule and www.kennedyspacecenter.com/launches-and-events
10th Annual Florida Scrub Jay Festival in Osprey, Jan. 11
The Florida scrub jay is the state’s only endemic bird and it’s estimated fewer than 8,000 remain in the world. There are festivals celebrating the bird throughout the state, but the closest is the 10th annual Florida Scrub Jay Festival at Oscar Scherer State Park near Osprey.
The one-day festival includes a scrub jay Q&A panel, presentations, guided walks, tram tours, fire demonstrations, environmental exhibitors, children’s activities, live music and the Scrub Jay 5K and 10K. The family-friendly event is free. (Oscar Scherer State Park, 1843 South Tamiami Trail, Osprey. Info: 941-483-5956; friendsofoscarscherer.com.
33rd Annual Florida Manatee Festival in Crystal River, Jan. 18-19
Crystal River is the Manatee Capital of the World and the Florida Manatee Festival celebrates everything wonderful about the lovable sea cows. The two-day festival includes four music venues, entertainment, food vendors, kid zone, and boat tours of King’s Bay. Take the free bus tour to the Three Sisters Springs unit of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge to view manatees from the boardwalk. Festival Admission: $5 per person, 12 years and younger are free. Boat tour of King’s Bay is an additional fee. (Historic Downtown Crystal River, N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River; Info: 352-795-3149, www.gomanateefest.com)
29th Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival in Fellsmere, Jan. 16-19
Have a hopping good time during the world’s largest frog leg festival in the Frog Leg Capital of the World. More than 7,000 pounds of frog legs and 2,000 pounds of gator tail will be served up along with family-friendly fun with carnival rides, games, and craft booths. Admission is free however there is a fee for the dinners and carnival rides. A frog leg on a stick, or a frog pop, is $3. 22 (South Orange St., Fellsmere, Florida. 32948; Info: 772-571-0250, www.froglegfestival.com)
23rd Annual Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival in Titusville, Jan. 22-27
Recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society as one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeastern U.S., the Space Coast Birding and Wildlife Festival is one of the largest birding and wildlife festivals in the country. The five-day event includes field trips, workshops, presentations, and talks from professional photographers and biologists. Admission for the entire festival is $130 and single-day admission varies between $30 — $50, depending on the day. Eastern Florida State College, adjacent to Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, 1311 U.S. 1, Titusville. Info: 321-268-5224; www.scbwf.org.
2020 Spring Training, Throughout Florida, February through March
The Sunshine State is home to the Grapefruit League with 15 Major League Baseball teams practicing during spring training. Games allow fans to watch the current and tomorrow’s stars get ready for the season. In Southwest Florida, teams include the Atlanta Braves in North Port, Baltimore Orioles in Sarasota, Boston Red Sox in Ft. Myers, Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Minnesota Twins in Ft. Myers, and Tampa Bay Rays in Port Charlotte. Practice typically begins in mid-February and games begin the end of February. Info: www.mlb.com/spring-training/grapefruit-league.
Snowbird Baseball Classic in Charlotte County, Feb. 14 to March 25
More than 20 Division I collegiate teams as Indiana State University, Northeastern University, The Ohio State University, and 20 Division III collegiate teams will play local ball fields during the month-long tournament. For more than a decade, the Snowbird Baseball Classic’s homerun reputation has made it the largest Division I collegiate spring tournament. Info: www.snowbirdbaseball.info.
54th Annual Swamp Cabbage Festival in LaBelle, Feb. 22
Florida may be one of the only states that consumes its state tree. This is the perfect opportunity to give swamp cabbage, which is from the heart of the cabbage palm (Sabal palmetto), a try. In addition to swamp cabbage, enjoy the LaBelle Rotary Club’s world-famous armadillo races, the Swamp Cabbage Parade, cloggers, live music, Swamp Stomp 5K, a fishing tournament, and the Cattlemen’s Rodeo. Festival admission is free and fees are collected for specific events, food, and beverages. Barron Park, 1559 De Soto Ave., LaBelle. Info: www.labelleswampcabbagefestival.org.
70th Annual Wild Hog BBQ in Ochopee, Feb. 29
The Everglades Conservation and Sportsman Club located in the heart of the Glades opens its gates to the public for the Wild Hog BBQ. In addition to barbecued hog ribs, enjoy a swamp buggy ride, live music, clay shooting, wildlife exhibits, and try climbing a greased pole. Bring your own chair, beverages, and cash for the raffles, vendors, and bail yourself out of the onsite fundraising jail. Advance tickets, which include the barbecue lunch/dinner are $20, at the gate $25. Everglades Conservation and Sportsman Club, 50940 Loop Rd., Ochopee; Info: wildhogbbq.com.
92nd Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo in Arcadia, March 12-15
Giddy up! Watch adults and children compete during the thrilling four-day event. Included is bareback riding, bull riding, junior steer/bull riding, mutton busting, junior barrel racing, and team roping. Mosaic Arena, 2450 Roan St., Arcadia. Info: 800-749-7633, arcadiarodeo.com.
Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans 2020 in Punta Gorda, March 27-28
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 signed by President Donald J. Trump designates March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Days. Across the country, communities will celebrate Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day the weekend of March 27-29. In Punta Gorda, festivities kick off March 27 with a concert and continues March 28 with a Welcome Home Parade, Welcome Home Ceremony at the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida with North Port’s Emanne Beasha (a finalist on America’s Got Talent) singing the National Anthem, and concert at Laishley Park featuring Lee Greenwood. The concert is free for all veterans and they must register. Concert admission for non-veterans is $20. Info: welcomehomevietnamvets2020.org.
3rd Annual Sebring Soda Festival, April 3-5
This is Florida’s fizziest festival and opportunity to taste some of the more than 200 unique craft sodas with flavors as strawberry-rhubarb, candied bacon, and key lime. Walk around downtown Sebring’s Circle and listen to live music, admire vintage autos, and grab lunch from one of the restaurants or food trucks. Downtown Sebring on the Circle, 347 Fernleaf Ave., Sebring. Info: 863-385-8448, www.sebringsodafest.com.
20th Annual Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival in Sopchoppy, April 11
The early bird gets the worm and so do worm grunters. The Sopchoppy Worm Gruntin’ Festival attracts thousands of visitors curious in seeing the famed Sopchoppy worms rise from the ground. Also called worm charming or worm fiddling, a worm grunter vibrates the ground causing the worms to rise and they are collected to be used as fishing bait. A wooden stake, called a “stob” is driven into the ground and rubbed with a “rooping iron” to cause the vibration. A worm grunting competition and demonstrations are scheduled early in the day because the worms dig deeper as the soil heats up with the rising sun. The day also includes a 5k run, horseshoe championship, hula hoop contest, vendors with food and arts and crafts, crowning of the Worm Gruntin’ King and Queen and Worm Grunters Ball. Admission is free. Downtown Sopchoppy one block from U.S. 319, Sopchoppy; Info: www.wormgruntinfestival.com.
Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, April 17-19
Music and conservation intertwine to create one of Florida’s most celebrated annual events, Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival. About 50 musical acts will perform over the three days and Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Barenaked Ladies are scheduled to take the stage. The three-day general admission pass is $239 and a single-day general admission pass is $135. Children 6 and younger are free. Gates open a Noon daily and end around 10 p.m. each night. 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 33316; Tel: 888-512-7469; Info: www.tortugamusicfestival.com.
CCA Florida STAR Tournament, Statewide, Memorial Day — Labor Day
The Coastal Conservation Association Florida STAR is the state’s largest family-friendly saltwater fishing competition. Presented by Yamaha, the catch, photo, and release tournament combines conservation, data collection, social media, and education. Prizes and scholarships are valued at more than $500,000. The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau is a tournament sponsor which means more tagged redfish are released in Charlotte County’s waters than some other areas of Florida. During the 2019 tournament, two of the three tagged redfish caught by registered tournament anglers during the entire tournament were caught in Charlotte County. Info: www.ccaflstar.com.
fifth Annual Vero Beach Wine and Film Festival in Vero Beach, June 11-14
Celebrate “a life worth living” during this full-bodied experience blending fine wines and films over a long weekend of private events. The film festival features unique films from both independent and Hollywood filmmakers and top boutique vintners from across the country. The PICK 4 CINEMA Pass is $35 and offers access to four official film screenings and access to pre-screening wine tastings. Info: 772-217-3786, vbwff.com.
2nd Annual Key West Mermaid Festival in Key West, July 1-5
Mermaids, captains, seafarers, anglers, mermaid enthusiasts, and locals will step back in time on Bone Key (the original name for Key West) and celebrate everything mermaid. Events include a mermaid meet-and-greet, parade, and parties. Many events are free. (Festival headquarters: The Captain’s Mermaid Boutique, 608 Front St., Key West, Florida, 33040; Info: 305-204-4226, www.keywestmermaidfestival.com.
24th Annual Mango Mania Tropical Fruit Festival in Cape Coral, July dates TBA
This is a delicious celebration of Pine Island’s famous mangoes and other tropical fruits. Taste about 20 different kinds of sweet, juicy mangoes and watch how to cut a mango the easy way. Vendors sell mango-flavored items and it varies each year and may include hot sauce, fish tacos with fresh mango salsa, or refreshing ice cream. Family activities include mango recipe contests, MangoMania hat decorating followed by the hat parade, mango eating contest, entertainment, educational talks, and see the world’s largest mango. An admission fee is collected. German-American Social Club, 2101 Pine Island Rd., Cape Coral; Info: 239-283-0888, www.mangomaniafl.net.
41st Fantasy Fest in Key West, Oct. 16-25
Body paint, feathers, glitter, and masks are some of suggested attire for Fantasy Fest. Let your freak flag fly during activities such as the Zombie Bike Ride, Sloppy Joe’s Annual Toga Party, Annual Headdress Ball, Masquerade March, and the Bud Light Fantasy Fest Parade. “Roaring 2020s and Future Fictions” is 2020’s theme. Entrance fees and reservations may apply for events. Visit the website for schedule and applicable costs. Info: 305-295-9112; www.fantasyfest.com.
27th Annual Nights of Lights in St. Augustine, Saturday before Thanksgiving, 2020 through Early February 2021
Millions of white, twinkling lights sparkle from sidewalks to rooftops through 20 city blocks of the Nation’s Oldest City. National Geographic has listed St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights as one of the top ten holiday light displays in the world. One of the best ways to enjoy the magical spectacular is through a tour either by trolley, horse-drawn carriage, or boat. Dozens of holiday-themed activities are offered during this sparkling extravaganza. Admission is free. Info: www.NightsofLights.com.
