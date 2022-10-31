With the gas tax holiday expiring this past Tuesday, Florida drivers should expect an increase in gas prices, according to AAA.
Throughout October, the sales tax holiday took 25 cents off per gallon.
When the state sales tax went into effect, gas prices declined a total of 22 cents and the prices fell from $3.39 to $3.17 per gallon, according to a news release.
However, in the first week of October, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced plans to cut its oil production rate, which caused a 17% increase in oil prices and raised the cost of producing gasoline, a release stated.
The OPEC announcement then raised Florida gas prices to where they were before the gas tax holiday.
Prices in October averaged $3.33 per gallon, which was 6 cents less than Sept. 30.
Last week, Florida gas prices declined 7 cents and on Sunday the state average was $3.29 per gallon. The national average is $3.76 per gallon.
Charlotte County’s average gas price is $3.23 as of Oct. 31. Sarasota County was at $3.31 per gallon and DeSoto County averaged $3.42.
In early summer, record-breaking costs were seen at the pumps.
The June, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline topped $5 in parts of South Florida, while statewide prices hit another record at $4.89, according to the AAA auto club.
