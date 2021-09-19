More than a year ago, 21 mermaids for Weeki Watchee took up residence in Brookville and people from all across the state have been eager to visit them. Only thing is, you have to find them.
The Florida Mermaid Trail is part scavenger hunt and part historical tour.
"It encourages local residents and visitors to get out and experience the magic of downtown Brooksville, including its small businesses and historic architecture,” says Natalie Kahler, Executive Director of Brooksville Main Street.
The Florida Mermaid Trail is a fun, healthy activity for all ages to experience.
Two routes (1.1 mile and 2.2 mile) trek through Main Street, Liberty Street, S. Brooksville Avenue, the Good Neighbor Trail, Jefferson Street, Saxon Avenue, S. Broad Street, and E. Ft. Dade Avenue, guiding participants through local landmarks, businesses, and historic homes along tree-lined and brick-paved streets.
The trail was originally proposed to the Hernando County Commission in 2014 but it never got off the ground. In 2019, Matt and Bev Lowman of the Lowman Family Foundation resurrected the concept.
“We were visiting Thomasville, Georgia, and Bev found the Quail Trail, where visitors hunt for a covey of quail (18 bronze statues) with their eyes,” Matt explained.
Bev chimed in, “We walked all around Thomasville’s downtown, and we saw all kinds of businesses. On the way home, Matt and I started talking about how we could do a similar thing with mermaids to help people discover the wonderful businesses in downtown Brooksville.”
The Lowman Family Foundation sponsored the creation of each mermaid and Brooksville Main Street’s Executive Director, Natalie Kahler, came up with names and personas for each one. John Ellenbeck of Patriot Lending installed them. Florida’s Adventure Coast sponsored the maps and a grand opening, as well as renovating the building at 205 Main Street into a beautiful Welcome Center.
POPULAR TRAIL
“The Florida Mermaid Trail has been a great addition to the City of Brooksville and our tourism offerings here on Florida’s Adventure Coast. The trail is a safe, socially distant way to get out and see the many different sights of Brooksville," Kahler said.
"Word of the trail is spreading, and folks are coming from all around central Florida to explore and find the Mermaids. We’ve had families with three generations all excited to explore the trail and the city."
"Many have commented that they discovered a shop they’d never visited or tried out a new restaurant on this trip; many promise to return to explore more and visit the shops again. The trail is incredibly popular and a huge success; we’re thrilled to have partnered with Brooksville Main Street and the Lowman Family Foundation to bring it to life here in Brooksville, “ says Tammy Heon, Manager of Tourism Development at Florida’s Adventure Coast.
NATURECOASTER'S EXPERIENCE
We began at the Florida’s Adventure Coast Welcome Center at about 10:30 am.
We were greeted at the door by Kim Poppke, one of the Adventure Coast staff members. She was excited about showing us around and helped guide us into the spirit of mermaid hunting as I searched for Lirit.
Printed on the back side of the map is each mermaid’s name and story.
“Lirit wanted to get an aerial view of the city, as well as a prime spot to hear the music from the bandshell. A friendly eagle carried her up and dropped her off on a high perch where she could see everyone coming and going! If you listen closely, when bands are playing, you can hear her singing along.”
After reading the clue, I looked up – up – up and found her! With a feeling of accomplishment, I waved goodbye to Kim and ventured off to find Binda who isn’t too fond of the sun.
I really enjoyed my walk through downtown Brooksville, hunting mermaids and finding architectural and cultural treasures along the way. Both of downtown’s B & Bs have mermaids residing there, and they were my favorites.
I used the map most. I like its colorful art by local artist, Lee Middleton, as well as being able to read the stories. I was impressed with how beautiful the “Good Neighbor Trail” is and happy to see three locations along the way where I could get a drink of water or use the restroom.
All-in-all, the Florida Mermaid Trail is a wonderful addition to Hernando County and Florida’s Adventure Coast, as well as the Nature Coast. It is a great way to spend a couple of hours outside, alone or with friends and family.
Diane Bedard is a member of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association.
