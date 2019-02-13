The Florida Orchestra returns to the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at South Florida State College (SFSC) in Avon Park for a romantic trip through the stars for Valentine’s Day. Music Director Michael Francis conducts Holst’s iconic “The Planets” along with two dreamy pieces by Debussy, “Clair de Lune (Moonlight)” and “Nocturnes” on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. The concert also features the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. The performance is sponsored by Dr. Andrew and Beth Kulick and Carol Emery, professor emerita at SFSC.
Maestro Francis and General Manager Edward Parsons will give a pre-concert talk that delves into the stories behind the music at 6 p.m. in the adjacent SFSC Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC). It is included free with each concert ticket.
This is the orchestra’s third year in a row performing at the Wildstein Center as part of The Florida Orchestra Beyond the Bay. The program’s mission is to reach areas of the state that do not have regular access to a symphony orchestra.
Based in Tampa Bay, The Florida Orchestra is the premier and largest orchestra in Florida and is recognized as one of the most vibrant and innovative orchestras in the nation. Now in its 51st season, it performs more than 130 concerts a year with a series of classical, popular and light symphonic morning concerts along with community concerts in parks, schools, hospitals, and museums.
“Taking your sweetheart to a symphonic concert is a perfect, romantic date,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “Holst’s ‘The Planets’ is a well-loved orchestral piece that, together with Debussy classics, promises to be an especially amorous evening.”
Tickets start at $24 and groups of 12 or more save 50 percent on admission, plus one free ticket for the group organizer. Tickets are available online at sfscARTS.org, by phone at 863-784-7178 or in person at the SFSC Box Office located at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park on the Highlands Campus of SFSC.
About South Florida State College Performing Arts
SFSC presents more than 35 nationally and internationally touring artists at the 1,460-seat Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts and the 250-seat SFSC University Center located on the Highlands Campus at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park. SFSC offers a Matinee Series for adults at leisure, Young People’s Theater Series for school performances, a Jazz Series, a Trending Now Series of contemporary, family shows, and the popular Artist Series. Group rates and subscriptions are available online and at the box office. Upcoming performances include: Chita Rivera and Robert Klein – Feb. 20; “Mr. Las Vegas,” Wayne Newton – Feb. 28; “The Voice” Sandi Patty – March 23; University of Florida Concert Choir – March 26; jazz vocalist Nicole Henry – March 28; and The Price is Right Live – March 30.
