The Sun incorrectly stated a Florida Power and Light solar plan. FPL plans to have 30 million solar panels by 2030. The base rate it will charge for its solar subscription program is $6.76 a kilowatt. A typical monthly home usage is 5 kilowatts, according to FPL.

