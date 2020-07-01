Historic Lighthouse on Sanibel Island

CAPTIVA — A dozen Florida residents can win a “Summer Staycation Celebration” through a contest sponsored by Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts.

Florida residents are eligible to win one of 12 four-day, three night stays at ’Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa on Captiva Island.

Winners will have a guest room for two and $100 dining credit at any of the resort’s restaurants.

“With the challenges of 2020 and the limitations currently on travel, we as a corporation wanted to say thank you to our many Florida guests past, present and future,” chief executive officer Doug Babcock said. “Providing 12 weekly winners over summer and early fall will create some big smiles.”

Winners will be notified Sept. 30.

Those interested in entering can visit https://tween-waters.com/florida.

