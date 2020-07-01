CAPTIVA — A dozen Florida residents can win a “Summer Staycation Celebration” through a contest sponsored by Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts.
Florida residents are eligible to win one of 12 four-day, three night stays at ’Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa on Captiva Island.
Winners will have a guest room for two and $100 dining credit at any of the resort’s restaurants.
“With the challenges of 2020 and the limitations currently on travel, we as a corporation wanted to say thank you to our many Florida guests past, present and future,” chief executive officer Doug Babcock said. “Providing 12 weekly winners over summer and early fall will create some big smiles.”
Winners will be notified Sept. 30.
Those interested in entering can visit https://tween-waters.com/florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.