The green iguana is the most in-your-face invasive species in South Florida.
Unlike the infamous but elusive Burmese python, iguanas freely mingle with people — and often act like they own the place. They sun on docks and decks across South Florida, poop in pools and graze on gardens.
They’ve now been spotted in the wild across much of the state, everywhere from Gainesville down to Key West, where they have a habit of shorting out power lines.
Florida wildlife managers know they’re a problem. Citizen complaints about the invasive reptiles had become so numerous that they made a tentative stab at doing something about it early this year, giving the green light for residents to “humanely kill green iguanas on their own property whenever possible.”
But the state quickly softened that approach after backlash from animal rights groups, to the point where the agency now refuses to even explain how to humanely dispatch one.
Still, there is no getting around the fact that South Florida has an exploding population of giant exotic lizards and no real plan to do anything about it. The sparse research on their numbers, how fast the population is growing or how much damage they are doing is narrowly focused or outdated.
The only thing wildlife managers and scientists can say for sure is that the iguana population has come back with a vengeance from a freeze that killed off many of them a decade ago. Iguanas are vulnerable to cold — their body temperatures depend on conditions outside — and enter a lethargic state when temperatures dip below 50 degrees, sometimes dropping from trees in chilled stupor.
They eventually die if a serious cold snap sticks around for more than three days. But that hardly ever happens in South Florida and with climate change raising average temperatures, extended cold snaps may occur even less frequently.
“They are in paradise,” said Frank Mazzotti, a University of Florida wildlife biologist and reptile expert. “Their populations are growing and their range is also expanding.”
Second-class invasive species
Florida’s relationship with iguanas is complicated and often contradictory. People kind of like them, but don’t really want them on their properties. Even many people who want them removed from their homes don’t like the thought of killing them like rats or roaches.
They’re not aggressive and don’t hurt pets, though their droppings can be a source of salmonella bacteria, which causes food poisoning. And unlike the Burmese python, another invader that poses a well-documented threat to the Everglades and has wiped out entire populations of small mammals in the threatened ecosystem, the mostly vegetarian iguana is only a problem to a select number of native critters, owing to its appetite for certain plants and bird eggs.
That all makes the iguana a sort of second-class invasive species, which perhaps helps explain why not much funding or research have been directed to study or control the big lizards.
Green iguanas were first found in Miami-Dade in the mid 1960s in Hialeah, Coral Gables and Key Biscayne, and were later spotted in Collier, Lee, Monroe, Palm Beach and Broward counties around the late 1990s. Like the Burmese python, they were probably kept as pets and escaped or were simply released when they got too large. Since the 1980s, the green iguana has been hugely popular in the pet reptile trade as it’s perceived as a low-maintenance exotic animal.
“You can give them salad, you don’t need to worry about feeding them live prey as is the case with the Nile monitor lizards or snakes,” said Todd Campbell, a biology professor at the University of Tampa whose research focuses on invasive species.
Today, the most up-to-date information on Florida’s green iguanas comes from field observations, sightings by the public and researchers reported on a multi-agency website managed by the University of Georgia.
The green iguana tops the list of commonly spotted reptile invaders, with nearly 7,000 reports.
With the lush landscaping and warm climate of South Florida, these plant-eating reptiles can multiply incredibly fast and scientists say they also have used South Florida’s extensive network of canals to spread and move around as they please, munching on plants, with orchids and hibiscus apparent favorites.
Females are ready to reproduce at around two years of age. They dig egg chambers that may contain as many as 80 feet of interconnected tunnels and multiple entrances, and lay anywhere from 14 to 76 eggs. Green iguanas can live up to 10 years in the wild, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and there are no real predators to keep them in check.
Check the web
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s recommendation to kill them “whenever possible” on private properties, issued on July 3, didn’t spell out exactly how to do it.
When the Miami Herald asked for a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission expert to demonstrate or explain humane killing methods, the agency would only point to the internet or suggest calling an experienced trapper.
“There are numerous sources of information on the internet regarding specific methods to trap and remove iguanas,” Kipp Frohlich, director of habitat and species conservation at Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said in emailed responses to questions. “If a person is not comfortable or capable of safely removing iguanas from their property, the best course of action is to seek assistance from professional wildlife trappers.”
That’s what Dawn Braeseke decided to do after iguanas dug holes under the kitchen of her golf course’s restaurant earlier this year, leading to a $40,000 plumbing repair job to fix dangling pipes and foundation damage. She hired a pest-control service that specializes in the pesky lizards.
“They busted through the foundation and caused the pipes to collapse,” said Braeseke, who runs Cooper Colony Country Club in Cooper City. At least 20 juveniles and two large males lined a small area near the course’s entrance one late morning in October. They scurried away and hid under the deck of a neighboring house as a trapper approached.
“Total elimination isn’t the goal because it’s just not possible,” said Blake Wilkins, co-owner of Hollywood-based Redline Iguana Removal. “The idea is to make things manageable.”
