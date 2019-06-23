Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a man by a police officer at a Florida bus terminal.
News outlets reported Saturday that the man who was shot Friday was hospitalized in stable condition. His identity was not immediately released, nor was that of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer.
Witnesses said they heard a gunshot but offered conflicting accounts about whether or not the wounded man was armed. It wasn’t clear what prompted the shooting.
Cellphone video showed the man on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back and two police officers standing near him.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, which is standard practice.
Lakeland woman charged with giving husband’s guns to police
LAKELAND — Authorities say a Florida woman who claimed her husband tried to run her down with a car is facing charges herself for taking guns from his apartment.
Lakeland Police say 32-year-old Courtney Irby is charged with armed burglary and grand theft. An arrest affidavit says Irby knew her husband Joseph Irby had weapons, so she took them and turned them over to police.
The affidavit says Courtney Irby admitted taking the weapons and that her husband sought to press charges.
The Ledger reports the couple was divorcing. Court records show Courtney Irby applied for a temporary injunction against her husband.
Jail records show Joseph Irby is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the car incident. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.
Son of ex-Gov. Askew wins $1M verdict over job termination
TALLAHASSEE — The son of former Gov. Reubin Askew has won a nearly $1 million jury verdict in a lawsuit that challenged his termination from a job at a Florida government agency.
The jury in Leon County found in favor of Kevin Askew this week. Askew filed a discrimination lawsuit over his 2015 firing by the Department of Children and Families after 25 years on the job.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Askew’s attorney argued that he was improperly terminated because he was partially disabled while battling cancer. The agency says he violated policy by gaining access to confidential client files for personal reasons. DCF plans to appeal.
Askew’s father was governor from 1971 to 1979. He died in 2014.
Man gets 15 years for dismembering father
WEST PALM BEACH — A Florida man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for dismembering his father’s body.
The Sun Sentinel reports that a judge sentenced James “Jimmy” Scandirito on Friday. The sentencing came just months after he was convicted of that charge but was acquitted on first-degree murder.
Boca Raton police say Scandirito killed and dismembered his father, James “Skip” Scandirito, in March 2018. The younger Scandirito initially claimed his father hadn’t returned from a kayaking trip, but police found the body parts after following him to an abandoned golf club.
Prosecutors say he killed his father for inheritance money.
The son testified he found his father dead from an apparent drug overdose and hid the body because he was afraid.
Skip Scandirito resigned a judgeship in Michigan in 2000 in the face of sexual misconduct charges.
Bus driver wins praise for rescuing young boy
A Florida bus driver is winning praise for rescuing a young boy who was wandering alone along a road.
The Lakeland Ledger reported Saturday that driver Pedro Gonzalez was just finishing his rounds when he spotted the 1-year-old child with no parent or guardian in sight. Gonzalez put the child on his bus and then notified dispatchers about the situation.
The boy was quickly reunited with his parents. His mother said the child has begun opening doors if they are not latched and apparently walked out the front door. He was not injured.
The public transit agency that employs Gonzalez plans to honor him at its July board meeting for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.