Tampa Bay Times
The Florida State Seminoles have “won” their first NCAA basketball national championship, at least in the eyes of state legislators.
FSU was declared the 2020 “national champions” by a 37-2 vote of the Florida Senate on Friday. State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, and a Florida State graduate, introduced the measure earlier in the day.
On Thursday, the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, costing the No. 4-ranked Seminoles — and 67 other teams — a chance at the national championship.
“I introduced a resolution today in the @FLSenate declaring the @FSUHoops Team National Champions,” Gruters tweeted. “The cornovirus will continue to impact all areas of our life, but this is Florida State’s year. Congratulations to our 2020 National Champions and Go Noles!”
FSU (26-5, 16-4 ACC) was the top seed heading into its conference tournament after winning the school’s first ACC regular-season basketball title. After the tournament was canceled Thursday, ACC commissioner John Swofford awarded the Seminoles the conference championship.
“The Seminoles, ranked No. 4 in the national college basketball standings, ended the regular season with a 26–5 record and were favored to challenge the top seeds in the national tournament and take home the national title,” read part of Senate Resolution 25-0517-20, which passed late Friday.
The closest FSU has ever come to winning a real national championship in basketball was in 1972, falling in the title game 81-76 to undefeated UCLA, led by sophomore center Bill Walton and legendary coach John Wooden, who captured his eighth of 10 national titles.
The Seminoles would have been one of the favorites heading into the NCAA Tournament, and coach Leonard Hamilton’s team had the backing of ESPN analyst and state of Florida resident Dick Vitale, who had tweeted: “If the NCAA tourney @marchmadness was to be played I would have picked @FSUHoops to be National Champs. @FSUCoachHam is my National Coach of the Year.”
In the final Associated Press Top 25 poll, only No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 3 Dayton were ranked ahead of FSU. No word yet on if the states of Kansas, Washington and Ohio have declared national champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.