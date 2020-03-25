Sarasota —Florida Studio Theatre closed its theatres as of March 16 in response to the coronavirus.
The nonprofit theater is hopeful it will be able to reopen with its Summer Mainstage Season beginning the first week of June.
“Caring for our patrons, artists, staff and their families continues to be our top priority here at FST,” said Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins. “Therefore, we know that this course of action is the right one. We close today to ensure that we will play another day.”
This difficult decision comes following the CDC’s latest update, issued March 15, which decreased the recommended size of public gatherings from a maximum of 250 persons (which is in keeping with the capacity of all five of FST’s intimate theatres) to no more than 50, forcing the theater to temporarily suspend all public performances.
Ticket holders for cancelled performances are encouraged to donate their tickets as tax-deductible donations back to Florida Studio Theatre to help support the organization through the imminent financial impact of these forced closures.
Patrons may also transfer their tickets to future seasons at FST. Box office staff members will reach out to ticket holders directly to help patrons exchange, donate or transfer their tickets.
According to Hopkins, these closures are projected to cost the theater over $1.5 million in lost revenue. The not-for-profit is asking those who are able to give to donate, helping support the organization and its staff in weathering these unprecedented and challenging times.
Known as Sarasota’s Contemporary Theater, Florida Studio Theatre was founded in 1973 by artist Jon Spelman.
Starting out as a small touring company, FST traveled to places such as migrant camps and prisons.
The company eventually settled down into a permanent home, acquiring the former Woman’s Club building, now renamed the Keating Theatre.
In the years that followed, Florida Studio Theatre established itself as a major force in American theater, presenting contemporary theatre in its five venues: the Keating, the Goldstein Cabaret, the renovated Gompertz Theatre, the John C. Court Cabaret and Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to a broad-based audience. Under Richard Hopkins FST develops theater that speaks to our living, evolving and dynamically changing world.
As FST grows and expands, it continues to provide audiences with challenging, contemporary drama and innovative programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.