Florida Studio Theatre is proud to announce its 2019-20 four-show weekend Children’s Theatre Season. Now in its fourth year, FST’s Children’s Theatre subscription series brings families together to explore the exciting and engaging world of theatre arts at an affordable price. From the classic Pinocchio to award-winning plays written by elementary school students from all over the world, this year’s season has something for all children…and their favorite grownups. Subscriptions for the four-show Children’s Series are now on sale for ONLY $20—that’s just $5 per show. Single tickets are also available for $10 per ticket. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org and at 941-366-9000.
“This Series is more than just entertainment—it is an opportunity for families to come together and experience stories that teach us all about what it means to be human,” shared Caroline Kaiser, FST’s Director of Children’s Theatre. “When young audience members watch characters like Pinocchio make difficult decisions and wrestle with the effects of their actions, they are able to explore their own emotions and discover their own humanity.”
Greg Banks’ highly theatrical adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s classic Italian folk tale, Pinocchio, kicks off the season. A story cherished by children and adults alike, Pinocchio tells of a misbehaving wooden puppet who dreams of becoming a real boy, but his curiosity and inclination toward mischief get in the way.
“This play gives children insight into the moral dilemmas they grapple with every day,” added Kaiser. “Should I play all day or go to school? Should I lie or tell the truth? Through the journey of one little wooden puppet, they get to see the consequences of each decision play out in a fictional world and can take these lessons into their own lives.” Will Pinocchio be able to resist temptation, do what is right, and make his dream come true? You can find out starting October 12 in FST’s Keating Theatre.
Just in time for the holiday season is FST’s Deck the Halls: A Holly Jolly Holiday by Sarah Durham and Caroline Kaiser, a brand new rendition of everything that makes the holidays in Sarasota special. An annual tradition for many families, Deck the Halls celebrates the holidays in ways that only Floridians can—with decorated palm trees, swimming in the winter, and sand snowmen. Featuring all-new songs and sketches, Deck the Halls is a fun-filled interactive family show beginning November 30 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Following Deck the Halls is an inspirational play about the power one person can have in a child’s life. Adapted from Pat Mora’s award-winning book, Tomás and the Library Lady tells the heartwarming story of Tomás, the son of migrant workers, whose life completely changes when he meets a kind librarian. As the librarian gives Tomás more and more books to devour, he discovers a surprising world with endless possibilities. Performed in both Spanish and English, this uplifting play by José Cruz González begins January 11 in FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre.
Bringing the 2019-2020 Children’s Theatre Season to a close is The Star Who Could Not Twinkle & Other Winning Plays, a collection of award-winning plays written by elementary school students from around the world during the 2019-2020 school year. For 29 years, this beloved annual production has shined a light on the magic of children’s creativity. Celebrating the stories that young writers will imagine this school year, The Star Who Could Not Twinkle &Other Winning Plays begins playing in FST’s Keating Theatre on March 28.
Families can enjoy FST’s Children’s Theatre Series on select weekends throughout the year, starting October 12, 2019 with Pinocchio. With its mission to make theatre accessible to as many people as possible, subscriptions to the four-show Children’s Theatre Series are available for ONLY $20—just $5 per show. Single tickets are also available for just $10. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at floridastudiotheatre.org, and at 941-366-9000.
