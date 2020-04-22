SARASOTA — Florida Studio Theatre received a $100,000 matching challenge gift from Patrick and Mary Mulva.
The Mulvas committed to matching every dollar to FST up to $100,000 through a challenge gift and they “hope to inspire widespread community support for Sarasota’s Contemporary Theatre, helping the nonprofit offset sizable financial losses incurred due to the devastating spread of COVID-19,” according to a news release from the FST.
“Pat and Mary Mulva are always there for us when we need them,” said Richard Hopkins, FST’s Producing artistic director. “This is a critical time in the history of FST, and in the history of our nation. This is a time when we really need Pat and Mary. They are stepping up with a $100,000 matching gift, which I am sure will encourage others to give over and above what they normally give in support of FST.”
FST canceled the remainder of its season due to COVID-19, with a projected loss of more than $1 million in revenue to date this season. That amounts to more than 10 percent of its total operating budget.
The fundraising for matching grants as a part of the 24-hour Giving Challenge is from noon April 28 until noon April 29. During that time, the Patterson Foundation will match the first $100 of each donation to participating nonprofits.
“This match could not come at a better time. It means that if someone gives $100 during the Giving Challenge for FST, that gift will become $300 because it will be matched by the Mulvas and the Patterson Foundation,” Hopkins said. “We know that FST, and all theatres in America, have a long road ahead. The very essence of what we do requires a living, breathing audience, which is a dangerous thing today. We look forward to a new tomorrow—when the danger will be gone, and the joy and promise of all that is good and true in the American Theater will once again take shape on the FST stage. When that happens, the strength of our theater will be worthy of the generosity of Pat and Mary Mulva and people like them.”
Patrick and Mary Mulva have been supporters since 2018, becoming season underwriters for its 2019 and 2020 winter seasons and have sponsored FST’s Shindig for the last two years.
Patrick Mulva is a trustee on FST’s Board of Directors.
“FST is truly a jewel of Sarasota,” Patrick Mulva said in the news release. “Many people overlook the educational impact the theater has in providing children with a unique opportunity to experience top-quality theater, not to mention the economic impact FST has on Sarasota. We strongly support FST, and with this matching opportunity, we hope that others will demonstrate their support as well. FST is a vital part of our community.”
For more information, contact Melody Mora-Shihadeh at 941-366-9017, Extension 326 or at mmora-shihadeh@floridastudiotheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.