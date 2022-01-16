Two recent surveys revealed Florida continues to be a top state for new arrivals, and many are moving to less densely populated areas like Punta Gorda and Sarasota.
According to data from Move.org and from United Van Lines’ recently released 45th annual National Movers Study, many moves were driven by the pandemic, particularly with people wanting to be closer to family and to enjoy a lower cost of living.
Both studies put Florida as one of the top states people are flocking to from other locales. The United Van Lines study placed Florida at No. 5 with the highest number of migrations, while Move.org put the state at No. 1.
United Van Lines reported many of its customers are moving to less densely population places including Punta Gorda, which had an 81% inbound rate, followed by Sarasota (79% inbound) and Fort Myers-Cape Coral (77% inbound).
Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said that in 2021, 2,056 certificates of occupancy were issued for single-family homes, and he said the majority were people moving from outside the state with only a “microscopic” number relocated from within the county.
In 2020, 1,923 certificates of occupancy were issued, he said.
“I’ve noticed a lot of people moving from New York — that’s always a big one,” Sharon Neuhofer said.
Neuhofer is the new president of the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc.
She added that she’s seen “more people moving from California than ever before, but people all along the eastern shoreline from Maine to New Jersey are moving here.”
The Top 10 states having the biggest migrations, according to United Van Lines, are New Jersey (number one), Illinois, New York, Connecticut, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Ohio, and Nebraska.
Nine of the Top 10 outbound states are considered densely populated, further illustrating America’s shift to less crowded states, according to the United Van Lines survey.
“A lot of our customers are coming here from Illinois, where they’ve sold their homes,” Neuhofer noted.
With an outbound rate of 71%, New Jersey has held the number one spot for the past four years, according to the United Van Lines study.
Cost could be a major factor, as US News reported that New Jersey — the nation’s most densely populated state — also had the nation’s highest property taxes in 2021.
Move.org said 45% of the people it surveyed moved to a place with a lower cost of living.
Being closer to family was the major factor in people choosing to move, according to both the United Van Lines and Move.org studies.
“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, mid-sized towns and cities,” said Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor with the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles.
“We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”
Neuhofer said customers have told Realtors in the association that “you can do business here, and life goes on.”
She also cited the weather as being a factor for new arrivals who chose to leave their former state.
“As the pandemic continues to impact our day-to-day, we’re seeing that lifestyle changes — including the increased ability to work from home and wanting to be closer to family are key factors in why Americans are moving today,” said Eily Cummings, director of corporate communications at United Van Lines.
But the pandemic isn’t the only reason why people continue to move to Florida and in increasing numbers, to Charlotte County, according to Neuhofer, who said young retirees have moved here and decided to make it their permanent home, to enjoy the area’s warmer weather and an abundance of outdoor activities.
“We’ve got such a great place to live. Our quality of life in a very vibrant area — I’ve lived here most of my life; what’s not to love?” she asked. “Home values are increasing, our inventory is still low, and people continue to migrate here.”
