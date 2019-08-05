By BOB MUDGE
Senior Writer
The median credit card debt in Florida is $2,603, ranking 20th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to a report released this week by WalletHub.
Someone making the median payment — $239 — at an interest rate of 16.91% could pay it off in a year and 22 days, according to the report.
But whether he or she could pull that off is a different question. Florida has the third-lowest median earnings for full-time workers, it states.
The median is the midpoint in a range of numbers.
The data used in the report came from TransUnion, as of September 2018. It includes credit cards that carry a balance and excludes card issued by stores.
Credit card debt in the country was more than $1 trillion at the beginning of the year, the report states. Although it was paid down $38.2 billion in the first quarter of the year, WalletHub is projecting a $70 billion net increase in consumer credit card debt for 2019 overall.
The online financial services company’s panel of experts offers this advice for consumers trying to avoid or reduce their credit card debt:
• Ignore the “pain of paying” and pay cash for everything. Using plastic can feel like you’re not spending money, leading you to spend more than you might realize. And remember that of your borrowing options, credit cards carry the highest interest rate.
• Categorize potential purchase into “needs,” “wants” or “desires” and be frugal. Twenty years of visiting Starbucks four times a week equals more than $25,000.
• Pay more than the minimum payment and pay off your higher-interest cards first.
• Set a budget and financial goals and stick to them.
To see the report, visit: WalletHub.com.
