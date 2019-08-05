Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 78F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.