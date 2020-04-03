During World War II, you couldn't deliver flowers in rubber-tired vehicles.
Florists survived that one.
And the floral industry in the 1930s halted a $2 million marketing push as the economy collapsed. That's about $31 million in 2020 dollars.
Again, florists persisted.
Now there's COVID-19. And some florists aren't so sure about the future.
They are banking flower sales Easter, April 12, and Mother's Day on May 10, will carry many of them through summer's off-season. While every facet of American life is affected by COVID-19, florists normally rake in big dollars on a few select holidays, then pay the electric bill on wedding arrangements and prom corsages.
While web delivery giants such as Teleflora carry the bigger floral shops, smaller ones relying on walk-in business hold their breath.
“We're just hopeful we'll get through this,” said Linda Stevens, a fourth-generation florist and owner of Stevens the Florist South in Englewood.
Her great-grandfather, Charles Stevens, had first opened a florist shop in Massachusetts, and the family had wholesale greenhouses as the business flowered.
Aside from the loss of life and millions of laid-off workers, COVID-19's impact on business is unprecedented.
But even as U.S. flower sales wilt as supermarkets and web services elbow into the trade, independent florists still account for $7 billion in annual sales. There are more than 32,000 related businesses employing 75,000 or so workers. It's estimated that Americans alone will purchase 110 million roses in a normal year.
And while hurricanes and other natural events damage florists, COVID-19 is especially hurtful.
COVID-19 has also changed delivery rules, which may sour some on the receiving end. Drivers may not come into contact with customers, for example, so they place deliveries at the door and call to confirm arrival. That can turn out poorly in the flower business if they stay outside. Some e-commerce florist providers had wanted customer signatures, but dropped that requirement when it became too much.
But COVID-19 and new state rules have forced closure of Linda Stevens' Englewood shop. She delivers or takes orders off the web or from regulars that include Keith Rowley of Rowley Insurance in Englewood. On Wednesday he had purchased flower arrangements for his staff, all isolating at home, he said, to show support.
“Just trying to help others and keep our town strong,” he said.
Pushed on what may happen to her shop, Stevens choked back tears.
“We're taking every precaution,” she adds of keeping everyone safe through COVID-19's run.
