NORTH PORT — Chris Gursky had one of the quickest — but longest lasting — flights in recent history.
More than 25 million people have seen the video from his personal GoPro video camera after he released it in late November.
Gursky, 54, was in Switzerland on Oct. 13 when he and his wife, Gail, decided they’d go hang gliding.
But as soon as his flight began, it was obvious something was drastically wrong. He wasn’t connected to his pilot nor the hang glider by anything except his left hand.
“It took me a few seconds to realize what the hell was going on. Within a couple seconds, I was pretty much over a barn,” he said.
For the harrowing flight of more than 2 minutes, he held on with his left hand. The landing was rough, his body ripped from the hang glider’s bar when his feet hit the ground. But it could have been worse.
“He was a good pilot, he just made a bad mistake,” he said.
The video shows the pilot talking to his passenger. “Are you ready? ... 3, 2, 1...”
“I quickly figured out that, yeah, I wasn’t attached. He was trying to grab me, I was trying to grab onto anything,” Gursky said.
For about a minute, Gursky is able to grasp the back of the pilot with his right hand, but the video shows it as it slips down the pilot’s shoulder and ultimately, for a moment, to nothing before the pilot drops his right leg down so Gursky can try to hook to that.
“For one second, I thought this is absolutely beautiful; I’m going to fall to my death,” he recalled.
The pilot told Gursky he doesn’t think he’ll ever fly again.
Gursky, however, hopes to try hang gliding again.
The injuries for Gursky included a torn left bicep and broken right wrist which required surgery and new titanium plate and seven screws.
As the days go by, more people watch the video. He’s been interviewed by dozens of media outlets, including Fox News, The Weather Channel and “The Dr. Oz Show.”
“I’m taking it with a grain of salt. It’s going to peak and then it’s going to go down again,” Chris Gursky said.
