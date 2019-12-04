Story and photos by David Pulaski
The Englewood Performing Arts Association started off its 2019-20 season with a master instrumentalist: powerful singer-songwriter, folksinger and captivating storyteller John McCutcheon.
McCutcheon’s charm, wit and versatility had the large audience laughing and loudly applauding after each set. The show ended with a crowd-pleasing, standing ovation-rendition of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.”
Next up at EPAS is the Atlanta Pops Christmas Concert, set for 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows Dec. 3. A sellout of both shows is expected. For information, call the office at 941-473-2787 or visit www.englewoopas.org.
