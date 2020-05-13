Covid-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others from giving back to their neighbors. Here’s some good news and information on free meals and services available in the region.
Members of the Englewood United Methodist Church Missions Committee recently delivered much-needed supplies to Englewood Helping Hand, a nonprofit agency established to fill a void for human services assistance, including rent assistance and pantry help with support from seven area churches. It’s on property donated by EUMC, 700 E. Dearborn St., in Englewood.
Helping Hand remains the closest resource for low-income Charlotte and Sarasota County residents.
The Committee includes Christ Lutheran, Crosspoint Nazarene, Englewood United Methodist, Fellowship, Gulf Cove United Methodist, Living Hope and Trinity Lutheran churches. Others are welcome to join and step up to donate goods and funds to help local people and families who face unusual hardships.
According to frontline worker Kim Bruemleve, a Helping Hand
